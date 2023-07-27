BNP Paribas beats Q2 market expectations thanks to bond, debt financing services

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, the eurozone's biggest bank, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as a strong growth of its bond and corporate debt financing services partly offset the retreat of its investment arm.

The French lender's net income fell 4.9% on a reported basis for the three-month period ending in June to 2.81 billion euros ($3.12 billion), beating the 2.49 billion-euro analyst consensus compiled by the company.

Group revenues fell 1.5% to 11.4 billion euros, also above expectations, while the cost of risk - money put aside for failing loans - came lower than expected at 689 million euros.

The French lender confirmed its 2025 targets.

The decrease of 2.3% in sales in at BNP's trading and securities services branch follows a streak of outperforming results against peers in the field and resulted from high volatility on the markets.

BNP's investment arm was in particular dragged down by a steep fall in FICC trading (fixed income, commodities, currencies), which dropped by 18.4%, while equity trading and primary service fell by 3%.

BNP's bottom line in the second quarter also suffered from a set of exceptional items that totaled 723 million euros after tax. These included an 125 million-euro provision for an unspecified litigation.

They came on top of 430 million-euro "adjustment of hedges" tied to changes in the terms and conditions set by the European Central Bank over "targeted longer-term refinancing operations" (TLTRO) -- a monetary stimulus scheme aimed at supporting the economy as interest rates remained at record lows, the bank said.

The group's 5 billion-euro share buyback program will proceed as planned, it confirmed, adding that the second tranche of 2.5 billion euros had been approved and will be launched from early August.

BNP Paribas' performance in retail contrasted with Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Santander, whose earnings both benefited from the rebound in lending income due to rising interest rates.

Banking revenue in France is constrained by stringent rules on mortgage rate setting, which are capped and essentially granted on a fixed-rate basis.

A government-fixed remuneration rate on the country's most popular and tax free savings account, Livret A, also weighs on banks' margins.

($1 = 0.9015 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)