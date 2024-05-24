BNN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #4

cash flow per share. The company is also looking into germany and now the we to to move along in terms legalization. They have the pillar to maybe that's going to happen next year. And so that could be also catalyst for the stock and that no production themselves, no only retail, only retail. Okay in do we have a sense of like how well they're doing per square foot to they disclose those members. Not really, but we know sales per store. And what they do is about 2 to 3 times higher than the average sales per store or for taylor's in ontario or alberta. All right, interesting, thank you so much, says federico gomez joining us from atb capital markets. We're going take a quick break. When we come back. Decker's running to a record high after the she company reported better than expected. Sales driven by. >> They're very popular hope brand, but still popular as well. We'll get more into that when we come back. Text on Screen Text on Screen Text on Screen Text on Screen Text on Screen Text on Screen Text on Screen At Pet Valu, we treat your pet like our pet. Well, Georgie, it's time for adult food. And there's a lot of great options to choo... too choose from. They grow up so fast. I know... I do this like ten times a day. Upbeat music ( ) ( ) The main focus of Urbana is asset growth. Building the assets of this company. We invest in public securities. Everybody does that, but we also combine it with private equity investments, which is very, very important. And that's where you can make some real money. And the beauty is you're buying it at a discount a discount from asset value. I think we do contain risk extremely well. We have a very, very experienced team and we've got results over a long term period of time. Closed captioning of this program is brought to you in part by Bell switch to Canada's fastest Internet. Well, they really is no business like show business. Take a look at shares of dekkers, the proprietor of brands like coca and a surging to a record high, capping off a year of gains north of 130%. Let's bring in your hire a jaquez for perspective and your high route. We talk about a lot of these retailers, this seemed to be struggling under macro headwinds. And here's decker's. It's got no problems at all. >> No problems and as I said, it's because of those hoka and shoe brands, which are definitely having a moment right now in driving sales for the company. Decker's reported stronger than expected 4th quarter sales. But looking ahead, the profit outlook at issued come in softer than expected. So that isn't turning analysts. Bearish pirates. Several notes from wall street analysts before came on air and most are remaining positive on the stock. One analyst over at key bank and saying she continues to be very impressed with the newness and innovation coming from decker's. So she raised her price target from $960 to just over 1000, which is what it's trading around right one of the other that reported yesterday, but having a a different sort of day. >> Is workday and it's really lamenting about slowing sales. Exactly. So this is the hr software company and its track for its worst decline in more than 4 years. And it actually reported solid earnings for the 1st quarter. >> But it was the guidance it issued, that's causing the stock to drop. Workday slashed its full year forecast for full-year revenue and said its corporate customers are being more cautious with orders. Maybe a sign that corporates are pulling back in certain ways when they can. And so the ceo trying to soothe investors after the disappointing results. She said that they're looking to grow by pushing into new industries here in the U.S. and also trying to grow internationally. So we'll see if those new efforts work out for the company. But right now the stock is down. Another software company under pressure into it. Yes, those

shares are dropping and this is this comes after the company, which is behind turbotax and credit karma said that it lost about 1 million customers who use the free version of its turbotax software. And this is a household name. But apparently the company is struggling amid increased competition in the tax software space. But listening to the earnings call when its ceo was asked about losing these free customers. He sort of shrugged it off and said that they are gaining share among people who have traditionally hired accountants to handle their tax returns. And as you know, amber, those people typically have more complicated tax situations. So turbotax can then charge them more and make more money per customer. You hire a thanks so much for that run down the big movers we're seeing south of the border and to hire a jaquez. Joining us from bloomberg. We're going to take a quick break. When we come back. We've got oddities in commodities with our own little, a lot of the andrew bell. Hi, I'm Jessica Katrichak. Coming up on btv. Casino right now has a full feasibility on it. It was done in mid 2022. So quite current. We're taking the project through the permitting stage. It is a very important asset globally. That's what attracted me to the company. It's about 11 billion pounds of copper, a 20,000,000oz of gold. I think this is something that could really put Yukon on the map and would be a driving force of its economy and its prosperity for a very, very long time. Watch us online or here on bnn Bloomberg. >> All right, it is that time of day. We've got oddities in commodities with andrew bow, things that maybe have to us lay at nutley onto those, a gossamer likely linked fruit loops. I'm not sure it's a popular in your house or if you allow your offspring. Now. Now that said, no, that tsn chalet at they are the americans are tightening up on artificial dyes using food kellogg's is for now allowed keep our red dye that keeps us sold fruit loops. Pretty stunning. Pretty psychedelic. But apparently in canada, according to the company, customers are happy with more colorings and they don't have to use the same artificial substances. And that's marcus. Yeah, I mean, we don't buy any of this stuff for the kids, really good I'm, I'm not that far. >> During all of you know, but this was like it would be such an obvious case. Yeah, but anyway, they are cracking down. Kellogg split into 2 units, not too long ago. One is called still called kelly want one is called kevin mcallen over will have to alter some of the into pop charts. Some of the callers there would have to be turns that 70 is a movie about popped her. It's like a fictitious. That's right. Yeah. But said the cereal maker produce these aimed at kids. Something my generation understood now that we have children like that's the big lie, that serial as nutritious as but they still get away

