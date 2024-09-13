BMX athletes flock to city for international games

The event is free to watch, and part of moves to encourage visitors to the city [Urban Sports Fise Xperience]

Athletes have flocked to Wolverhampton to take part in an adrenaline-fuelled international sports event.

The three-day BMX, scooter and breaking freestyle competition gets underway on Friday in the city centre and is free to attend.

Stars including Team GB BMX Freestyle Riders Dylan Hessey and Sasha Pardoe, will put on a show as part of the FISE Xperience Series.

It takes place at Old Market Square from Friday until Sunday.

Councillor Chris Burden said: “The series will further boost footfall, increase economic and social benefit, and help transform the reputation of the city.”

Wolverhampton Art Gallery will also be hosting graffiti and breaking workshops across the weekend for young people between the ages of five and 14 years old.

Ramps have been put in place at Old Market Square ready for the Wolverhampton event [City of Wolverhampton Council]

Running order for the weekend:

Friday 13 September

09:00 - 11:30: BMX Freestyle Park Junior - Qualification

11:30 - 14:10: BMX Freestyle Park Amateur - Qualification

14:10 - 15:25: BMX Freestyle Park Women - Qualification

15:25 - 19:05: BMX Freestyle Park Pro - Qualification

Saturday 14 September

09:00 - 10:05: BMX Freestyle Park Junior - Finale

10:05 - 11:45: Scooter Freestyle Park Junior - Qualification

11:45 - 12:55: BMX Freestyle Park Amateur - Finale

12:55 - 14:40: Scooter Freestyle Park Amateur - Qualification

14:00 - 18:00: Breaking Battle 1vs1 B-Girls Open Men & Women - Qualification

14:40 - 15:40: BMX Freestyle Park Women - Finale

15:40 - 17:30: Scooter Freestyle Park Pro - Qualification

17:30 - 19:00: BMX Freestyle Park Pro - Finale

Sunday 15 September

10:00 - 11:40: Scooter Freestyle Park Junior - Finale

11:40 - 13:20: Scooter Freestyle Park Amateur - Finale

13:20 - 15:00: Scooter Freestyle Park Women - Qualification

14:30 - 15:30: Breaking Battle 1vs1 B-Girls Open Men & Women - Top 8

15:00 - 16:00: Scooter Freestyle Park Women - Finale

15:30 - 16:00: Breaking Battle 1vs1 B-Girls Open Men & Women - Top 4

16:00 - 17:50: Scooter Freestyle Park Pro - Finale

