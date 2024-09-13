BMX athletes flock to city for international games
Athletes have flocked to Wolverhampton to take part in an adrenaline-fuelled international sports event.
The three-day BMX, scooter and breaking freestyle competition gets underway on Friday in the city centre and is free to attend.
Stars including Team GB BMX Freestyle Riders Dylan Hessey and Sasha Pardoe, will put on a show as part of the FISE Xperience Series.
It takes place at Old Market Square from Friday until Sunday.
Councillor Chris Burden said: “The series will further boost footfall, increase economic and social benefit, and help transform the reputation of the city.”
Wolverhampton Art Gallery will also be hosting graffiti and breaking workshops across the weekend for young people between the ages of five and 14 years old.
Running order for the weekend:
Friday 13 September
09:00 - 11:30: BMX Freestyle Park Junior - Qualification
11:30 - 14:10: BMX Freestyle Park Amateur - Qualification
14:10 - 15:25: BMX Freestyle Park Women - Qualification
15:25 - 19:05: BMX Freestyle Park Pro - Qualification
Saturday 14 September
09:00 - 10:05: BMX Freestyle Park Junior - Finale
10:05 - 11:45: Scooter Freestyle Park Junior - Qualification
11:45 - 12:55: BMX Freestyle Park Amateur - Finale
12:55 - 14:40: Scooter Freestyle Park Amateur - Qualification
14:00 - 18:00: Breaking Battle 1vs1 B-Girls Open Men & Women - Qualification
14:40 - 15:40: BMX Freestyle Park Women - Finale
15:40 - 17:30: Scooter Freestyle Park Pro - Qualification
17:30 - 19:00: BMX Freestyle Park Pro - Finale
Sunday 15 September
10:00 - 11:40: Scooter Freestyle Park Junior - Finale
11:40 - 13:20: Scooter Freestyle Park Amateur - Finale
13:20 - 15:00: Scooter Freestyle Park Women - Qualification
14:30 - 15:30: Breaking Battle 1vs1 B-Girls Open Men & Women - Top 8
15:00 - 16:00: Scooter Freestyle Park Women - Finale
15:30 - 16:00: Breaking Battle 1vs1 B-Girls Open Men & Women - Top 4
16:00 - 17:50: Scooter Freestyle Park Pro - Finale
