BMW Z4 Driver Drifts Into Oblivion

Maybe learn to drive before trying to drift?

The rivalry between BMW and Mercedes is pretty fierce and has been going on for longer than most people have been alive. That kind of vitriol most definitely is carried on by the owners of the two luxury German brands as they constantly compete to see who has the better car. That seems to be what happened when a BMW Z4 owner drifted his roadster into oblivion.

No, we’re not saying this is some sort of statement about how good the Z4 is as a car. We actually have found they handle quite well and are a blast to drive in general, although we most definitely prefer V8 if not V10 sports cars. Still, this is clearly an example of operator error or a lack of driving skills.

As you can see in the video, which was uploaded to Reddit under r/ThatLookedExpensive, you see the Mercedes first drift through the left-hand turn from a parking lot onto what looks to be a public road with almost flawless execution. That is an example of a driver who knows his car’s limits quite well.

Not to be outdone, the BMW Z4 goes right after, only the driver keeps accelerating when he should’ve backed off, probably because he didn’t start getting some tire slippage until the turn was basically complete. This comes from not really knowing the limits of your vehicle, but the guy paid the price as his roadster torque steers, he overcorrects, then sends it right into the ditch on the side of the road.

At the end of the video you see the Bimmer sustained some pretty gnarly front-end damage and had to be towed away. Hopefully it was okay, but we doubt the insurance company was happy if the owner filed a claim.

We’ve been told by some of our European readers that BMWs often crash when leaving car meets, similar to how that keeps happening with Mustangs in North America. No, we’re not saying all Mustang or BMW drivers do this or that it never happens with any other cars, just that it seems to happen with these two more often. Why that is can be debated in many a car forum online, although at the meets we’re all going to be at least cordial, right?

Check out the video for yourself (warning: language).

