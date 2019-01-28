BMW works Superbike team unveils 2019 colours

The manufacturer's new factory outfit is operated by Shaun Muir Racing, which previously ran Aprilia's works programme in the category.

BMW has signed Tom Sykes, former Kawasaki works rider and 2013 series champion, to spearhead its works return.

Joining Sykes in the line-up is Markus Reiterberger, three-time German Superbike champion and last year's Superstock 1000 champion, who previously campaigned in WSBK for BMW privateer Althea.

Sykes and Reiterberger were present in the opening pre-season test at Jerez as the team fielded black-liveried BMW S1000RR bikes.

Their laptimes were kept private for the most part, but both Sykes and Reiterberger, as well as team boss Shaun Muir, were positive in their assessments.

“The progress and development of the new S 1000 RR so far has been very positive,” Muir said.

“The SMR team and BMW Motorrad engineers together have done a great job in getting the Superbike to a good level.”

The team is currently testing at Portimao with the WSBK field. Sykes posted the fifth-fastest time on the opening day of the test on Sunday, six tenths slower than pace-setter Jonathan Rea, whereas Reiterberger was ninth-quickest.

Tom Sykes, Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW Motorsport

Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Bike of Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Bike of Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

