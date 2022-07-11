BMW South Korea Offers High Beams as an $8 Per Month Subscription

BMW has been talking about tying comfort features to over-the-air subscriptions since 2020, but most features are still sold directly as a complete product here in North America. If the Korean BMW ConnectedDrive store is any indication, that subscription future is coming quickly.

The pricing structure offered in the regional shop still includes outright purchases, but other pricing tiers offer one month, one year, and three years of access to features directly. After a one month free trial, that means your next month of high beam assist will cost you ₩11,000 (about $8.40). A three year subscription is $122, while buying the feature outright comes out to $182. One month of on-board camera access is $11, a month of adaptive cruise control is $39, and a month of heated seats spotted by Motor1 comes out to $18.

It's a heavy incentive for owners that cycle through cars regularly to avoid buying a feature outright, theoretically allowing BMW to again sell those features on to the next owner. Even if an owner does choose to fully purchase a feature, an unlimited digital subscription model raises questions of whether or not that feature could be revoked at any time. After all, digital video games are already routinely delisted by publishers years after they are sold. Could a manufacturer decide that an owner's unlimited license for heated seats in one region does not apply in another? Could those adaptive headlights deactivate by the time a second owner sees the car?

Those concerns will only get more substantial as manufacturers offer more features behind subscription gates. Until then, enjoy your ability to purchase heated seats outright while you can.

