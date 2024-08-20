BMW recalls over 720,000 vehicles for water pumps that could lead to a fire







BMW is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles due to an issue with the water pump's electrical connector that could potentially lead to a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes some X1, X3 and X5 vehicles as well as some other models. The full list of vehicles includes:

2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i

2012-2015 X1 xDrive28i

2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i

2012-2016 528i

2012-2016 528i xDrive

2012-2016 328i

2012-2016 328xi

2016-2018 X5 xDrive 40e

2014-2016 228i

2014-2016 228xi

2014-2016 428i

2014-2016 428i xDrive

2014-2016 328xi Gran Turismo

2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i

2013-2017 X3 xDrive28i

2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i

2015-2016 428xi

The impacted vehicles have water pumps with insufficient sealing, according to the NHTSA report, and may be susceptible to fluid ingress at the electrical plug connector over time. There is the possibility that a short circuit could occur, and there's the potential for a fire, in rare cases.

Water pumps and plug connectors will be inspected and replaced as necessary. A shield will be also installed to divert any fluid that might drop down onto the pump from the positive crankcase ventilation system’s intake air house, the report said.

Vehicle owners are expected to receive a recall notification in October. They will be instructed to take their cars to an authorized BMW center to have the appropriate remedies performed for free.

Material from Associated Press was used in this report.

