BMW plans two-car IGTC assault in 2019

The Bavarian marque will have two of its M6 GT3s present for the five-round series, which will visit Bathurst, Laguna Seca, Spa, Suzuka and Kyalami in 2019.

Walkenhorst Motorsport, which won the Spa 24 Hours this year (pictured above), will run one of the cars, while the second will be operated by another yet-to-be-announced team.

BMW FIA World Endurance Championship regulars Augusto Farfus and Martin Tomczyk are the first two drivers to be announced for the IGTC programme, with further additions to be announced later.

Both Farfus and Tomczyk will drive for the second, unnamed team.

Five manufacturers were registered for the 2018 IGTC season: Audi, Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes and Porsche.

Audi won the manufacturers' title with race wins in three of the four 2018 rounds, while Mercedes man Tristan Vautier took the drivers' crown.

Audi and Bentley have both already pledged two-car entries for the 2019 IGTC season.

#29 Audi Sport Team Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS: Christopher Haase, Kelvin van der Linde, Christopher Mies

