BMW Is Planning on Direct Sales

BMW

New cars are more expensive than ever, but it's not the automakers that are reaping in most of the profits—it's dealers. Naturally, automakers want to cut out the middleman and sell direct to consumers, a la Tesla, and a number are taking the steps to do so in the near future. Reuters cites an interview BMW CFO Nicolas Peter gave to German paper, Muenchner Merkur, saying that the company is planning a direct-sales operation.

"We want to give customers the opportunity to order directly from us," Peter said. The current plan is to offer cars from Mini direct to consumers in 2024, with BMW brand sales coming in 2026. What's unclear is where BMW is planning on rolling out direct-sales programs. In the U.S., laws meant to protect dealers mean that automakers can't sell directly to their customers in many states. Tesla, which has never had dealerships, only has stores in 35 states, and in some of those states, it's only allowed to open a minimal number of stores. In Texas, Tesla has galleries, but consumers must pay for cars out-of-state, despite the fact that it builds many cars in the state. In New Mexico, its one store is built on tribal land.

Traditional automakers also have to deal with their huge dealer networks, which obviously don't want to be cut out entirely. Ford is working on a zero-negotiation online-sales program, but this will involve dealers in some capacity.

We've reached out to BMW for a bit more info on this program, and if it's coming to the U.S., and we'll update if we hear back.

