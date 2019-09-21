BMW PGA Championship: Jon Rahm, Danny Willett neck and neck at Wentworth

Jon Rahm made a remarkable recovery at Wentworth's 18th hole on Saturday to retain a share of the BMW PGA Championship lead alongside Danny Willett.

An eagle at the last on Friday had seen Rahm join Willett at the top of the leaderboard through two rounds, but it appeared the same hole would prove his undoing 24 hours later.

Rahm, leading by a single stroke heading to the par-5 18th, sent an awful drive toward the bushes and looked to be facing a first double-bogey of the week.

The Spaniard's problems were compounded by Englishman Willett's proficiency at the same hole, lining up a birdie putt from four feet.

Willett executed the putt to move to 15 under for the week, but Rahm, having made the green with his fourth shot, sank a stunning effort to save par.

The duo held a three-shot joint lead, with Shubhankar Sharma of Indian having surged into contention with nine birdies before a bogey at the last left him on 12 under with a 66.

Justin Rose also dropped a shot at the last to join Sharma, having made an eagle at the 17th, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout the third man at the same score.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy had been made to work hard to make the cut on Friday following a dismal opening-round 76, but he was back on form as the weekend began.

A fine 65 left the world No. 2 on 6 under for the week, low enough to provoke a sliver of optimism that an unlikely title challenge might still be on the cards.

McIlroy, who was hoping for Rahm and Willett to slump, told Sky Sports: "I've done what I can and shot a good score.

"If I go out [on Sunday] and shoot something similar, I don't know if it's going to be quite good enough but at least I've given myself something to hope for. That's a nice thing."

American Patrick Reed appeared to be in contention after signing for a 67 to reach 9 under, while Italian Francesco Molinari was a shot further back.

The 18th did not cause Englishman Ross Fisher as much trouble as it had others, as he achieved a brilliant albatross to finish his third round — earning a new BMW for the feat.