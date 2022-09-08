BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.
The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8.
Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy.
While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.
Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday:
When is it and what time does it start?
The BMW PGA Championship starts on Thursday 8 September and finishes on Sunday 11 September.
Play begins on Thursday and Friday at 6:40am BST.
How to watch on TV and online via live stream
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.
If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Coverage will begin fro 9am on Sky Sports Golf.
BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round 2
All times BST
06:40: Alejandro Canizares, Marc Warren, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
06:50: Francesco Laporta, Romain Langasque, Justin Walters
07:00: Lucas Bjerregaard, Fabrizio Zanotti, Andy Sullivan
07:10: Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne
07:20: Thongchai Tha Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen, Shaun Norris
07:30: Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther
07:40: Ross Fisher, Guido Migliozzi, James Morrison
07:50: Marcus Armitage, Branden Grace, Kristoffer Broberg
08:00: Victor Dubuisson, Connor Syme, Marcus Helligkilde
08:10: Matt Wallace, Thomas Bjorn, Danny Willett
08:20: Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson
08:30: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton
08:45: Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters
08:55: Francesco Molinari, Robert Macintyre, Luke Donald
09:05: Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, Jordan Smith
09:15: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry
09:25: Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
09:35: Maximilian Kieffer, Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker
09:45: Patrick Reed, Jorge Campillo, Garrick Higgo
09:55: John Catlin, Richard Bland, Daniel Van Tonder
10:05: George Coetzee, Nino Bertasio, Joost Luiten
10:15: Justin Harding, Marcus Kinhult, Ashun Wu
10:25: Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio
10:35: Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell, Ricardo Gouveia
10:50: Matthieu Pavon, Joakim Lagergren, Tapio Pulkkanen
11:00: Masahiro Kawamura, Matthew Jordan, Julien Guerrier
11:10: Shubhankar Sharma, Rikard Karlberg, David Drysdale
11:20: Frederic Lacroix, Kristian Johannessen, Oliver Bekker
11:30: Greig Hutcheon, David Horsey, Scott Jamieson
11:40: Abraham Ancer, Scott Hend, Sebastian Soderberg
11:50: Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate
12:00: Antoine Rozner, Graeme Mcdowell, Sami Valimaki
12:10: Nacho Elvira, Johannes Veerman, Steven Brown
12:20: Thriston Lawrence, Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal
12:30: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox
12:40: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcilroy, Billy Horschel
12:55: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
13:05: Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Hurly Long
13:15: Kurt Kitayama, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Oliver Wilson
13:25: Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Bjork, Stephen Gallacher
13:35: Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Andrea Pavan
13:45: Daniel Gavins, Bernd Wiesberger, Grant Forrest
13:55: Chris Wood, Jonathan Caldwell, Mikko Korhonen
14:05: Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter, Jason Scrivener
14:15: Joachim B Hansen, Callum Shinkwin, Talor Gooch
14:25: Wil Besseling, Jack Senior, Matti Schmid
14:35: Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Jack Singh Brar
14:45: Julien Brun, Darius Van Driel, David Law