A BMW’s passenger fled with a loaded rifle after a Miami Beach hit-and-run, police say

A hit-and-run in Miami Beach early Thursday ended with a BMW crashed in front of one of the city’s most well-known buildings and, police say, a running passenger carrying a loaded rifle.

No one was hurt in the incident just before 5 a.m. on 41st Street, also known as Arthur Godfrey Road. The BMW’s four passengers have been detained, Miami Beach police said. No charges have been filed yet. The scene cleared in time for the 7 a.m. rush hour.

The incident ended in front of the Giller Building, a teal-colored building of medical professional offices that’s been a landmark at Alton Road and 41st Street since its 1957 construction.

Police say an officer in the 900 block of 41st Street, near the Burger King about a block and a half east of the Giller Building, saw the BMW crash into a parked Tesla. Then the BMW kept heading west, bouncing over a median before crashing in front of the Giller Building.

After passengers ran, police corralled four of them, one of whom had a loaded ATI Omni rifle on him.

The ATI Omni rifle Miami Beach police say one of the BMW’s passengers had on him and loaded. More

