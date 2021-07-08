BMW Motorrad Unveils CE 04 Electric Scooter: Check Price and Specs

Luxury car company BMW's motorcycle brand, BMW Motorrad, revealed its new BMW CE 04 electric scooter. The electric vehicle has been added to the company's 2022 lineup.

BMW Motorrad showcased the concept link of CE 04 a few years ago, which was followed by the company showcasing the near-production version of the same in 2020.

The newly unveiled electric scooter has a similar design as the concept. The design of CE 04 scooter is forward-looking and futuristic.

Florian Römhild, Project Manager BMW CE 04, said that the new BMW CE 04 is the logical and at the same time rethought continuation of BMW Motorrad’s electromobility strategy. "Urban areas are its element. This is where it sets a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style," he added.

BMW is expected to launch the new CE 04 in Quarter 1 of the year 2022.

BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Price in India

The company has not released any information regarding the launch and price range of BMW CE 04 in India. However, according the USA website, the company has proposed a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $11,795. This amount roughly translates to Rs 8.8 lakh in Indian Rupee (INR).

BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Specifications

The BMW CE 04 comes with a maximum output of 42 HP, and can go up to the maximum speed of 75 mph.

According the company, BMW CE 04 has a battery cell capacity of 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh), which provides an estimate range of around 80 miles.

The newly revealed bike will come with a 147.6-volt lithium-ion battery, which can be charged using Level 1 household socket, a Level 2 Wallbox or a Level 2 public charging station.

The new electric scooter comes with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated navigation and extensive connectivity.

It comes with three standard riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road”. An optional “Dynamic” riding mode is available as well.

At the front, BMW CE 04 uses a 0.5 x 15-inch light alloy wheel, and runs on a 4.5 x 15-inch light alloy disc wheel at the back.

