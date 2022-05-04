The BMW M4 CSL Is Coming Very Soon

Five years ago, Frank van Meel, head of BMW M, revealed to Road & Track that it's bringing back the legendary CSL nameplate. Today, BMW announced that the long-anticipated M4 CSL will finally make its debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on May 20 and released teaser images of the car. This is a big deal.

The first Coupe Sport Lightweight was a special homologation version of BMW's E9 coupe, co-developed by Alpina and the recently formed BMW Motorsport in 1972. The racing 3.0 CSL was a dominant in its era, with notable wins at the Nürburgring and Sebring and a number of touring car titles, while the be-winged road car became an icon, wearing the nickname "Batmobile." The CSL name came back for a lightweight, track-focused version of the beloved E46 M3. Both CSLs are among the greatest cars to come from BMW, and the M4 CSL has big shoes to fill.

BMW didn't release any further details of the M4 CSL, though our interview with Van Meel from 2017 gives us an idea of what to expect. "CSL [will be] the top-of-the-line track tool, made on the track, for the track, just with a number plate," he said. "With a CSL, you can expect cup tires, coilover suspension, a roll cage, water injection, and a fire extinguisher."

The M4 GTS of 2016 also gives us a good idea of what to expect. We should see a rear-seat delete, more power from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six—courtesy in part of the water injection—and lots of weight-saving carbon-fiber bodywork. And more aero, in the teaser images released by BMW, it's easy to see a much larger splitter and an integrated rear spoiler that recalls the E46 M3 CSL's. The M4 CSL will also get yellow daytime running lights, like those first seen on the M5 CS, and new taillights with a very neat string-like design.

Don't expect a manual gearbox, though. The M4's eight-speed automatic is much quicker around the track, and video of a CSL prototype testing around the Nürburgring last year—which at the time we thought was a CS—confirms that the car will get an auto. Plus, the E46 M3 CSL, E92 M3 GTS, and F80 M4 GTS, all had dual-clutch gearboxes.

Photo credit: BMW
Photo credit: BMW

This year marks 50 years of BMW's M division, and a new CSL is the perfect way to celebrate. Arguably the 3.0 CSL was the first true M car, even if the iconic badge didn't appear on a road car until 1978, with the M1.

Expect the CSL to be incredibly expensive and limited in production. The old M4 GTS cost around $150,000, and only 300 came to the U.S. And if the excellence of the new M2 and M5 CS are of any indication, the M4 CSL should be very, very special.

