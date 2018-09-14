BMW joins WEC 2020/21 hypercar rules discussions

The German manufacturer, which entered the WEC in the GTE Pro class this season, has had a representative at the rule-writing technical working group sessions that have taken place since the framework of the hypercar concept was outlined during Le Mans 24 Hours week in June.

BMW Motorsport boss Jens Marquardt told Motorsport.com: “We’ve been in the loop since the beginning, but started to actively take part after Le Mans in order to get a better understanding of the general direction of the project.

"Our main intention in taking part is to get an idea of the further plans that are made by the technical working group, especially with regards to future technologies.

"This is our usual approach – as a company we, of course, want to stay informed about the developments in the most important motorsports series.”

BMW, outright winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1999 (pictured below), is making no commitment to a lower-cost category that will call for manufacturers to style their prototype machinery after hypercars, super-sportscar or show cars.

Marquardt said that the key factors for BMW in the discussion would be finding "the right balance between the three topics of road relevance, taking a pioneer’s role and keeping the costs in a reasonable frame".

BMW has admitted its interest in racing hydrogen fuel cell technology and suggested that it should be possible to race a prototype at Le Mans powered by such a powerplant some time in the middle of the next decade.

Marquardt described fuel cells in motorsport as "long-haul technology" back in April and revealed that BMW was maintaining a dialogue with WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and the FIA on the subject.

ACO president Pierre Fillon has outlined an ambition to see an emissions-free hydrogen car racing at Le Mans in 2024.

Story Continues

Pierluigi Martini, Yannick Dalmas, Joachim Winkelhock, BMW V12 LMR Motorsport.com

Pierluigi Martini, Yannick Dalmas, Joachim Winkelhock, BMW V12 LMR

Photo by: LAT Images

Ferrari, Ford still at negotiating table

BMW has joined Toyota, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Ford and McLaren in the discussions on the hypercar concept rules - reports that Ferrari and Ford have not been present at the working group meetings are not accurate.

Ferrari's position is that it "will not be leaving the table" until the rule-making process is complete, according to a spokesman.

He said that Ferrari was working with the FIA and the ACO "to find a cost-effective solution that in our opinion should allow the possibility to exploit to the maximum the synergy with road car design and technologies".

Ford was represented by Multimatic, which masterminds the Ford GT programme, at the latest meetings.

The regulations are due to be finalised by the beginning of December so they can be signed off by the final FIA World Motor Sport Council of the year early in the month.

2020 LMP1 Regulations Motorsport.com

2020 LMP1 Regulations

Photo by: ACO