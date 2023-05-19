BMW driver who shot at strangers in London road rage incident jailed for 13 years

A BMW driver who fired a gun at two pedestrians in a road rage incident in south-west London has been jailed for nearly 14 years.

Shocking CCTV footage released by police on Friday captures the moment William Solhotra, 35, shot at the strangers in broad daylight in Mitcham.

Shortly before 3pm on July 2 last year Solhotra, driving a silver BMW, got into an argument with the two men who had just crossed the street, before he fired a shot at them.

No injuries were reported, and all three men left the scene before police arrived.

Met Police officers were scrambled to the scene, where they found a shell casing.

(Met Police)

Four days later, on July 6, specialist firearms officers then stopped Solhotra as he was driving his car from the Crawley area back to London.

Officers searched the BMW and found the gun inside an Emprio Armani bag, which CCTV captured him wearing just minutes before the incident.

His phone was also seized, which helped place him at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Solhotra, of London Road in Mitcham, was arrested and taken into custody, before being charged by police.

He was later convicted at court of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of ammunition. He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

Police found the gun inside Solhotra’s bag (Met Police)

On Friday, he was jailed for 13 years and six months at Kingston Crown Court.

Detective Constable David Leend, investigator, said: “This scene unfolded in broad daylight on a summer’s day in front of scores of onlookers and motorists. Solhotra got into a dispute with the two men in a suspected road rage incident.

“He was in possession of a lethal weapon and thought nothing of firing at the two men, with absolutely no regard for them, or the other people who were going about their business.

“Despite extensive searches, including multiple hospital checks, those two men have never been identified. It is sheer luck that no one was injured, or worse; this could easily have been a very different investigation.

“I’m pleased that the sentence received today reflects the gravity of Solhotra’s offence. Anyone else who is concerned in the use of illegal firearms can be assured that they too could find themselves behind bars.”