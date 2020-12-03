Uninsured BMW driver faces 107 penalty points after setting off 32 speed cameras while driving in thick fog

The driver of the BMW faces 107 penalty points after setting off 32 speed cameras. (Twitter/@CMPG)

An uninsured driver faces a staggering 107 points on his licence after he set off 32 speed cameras while driving in thick fog.

Roadworks on the M6 – and a 60mph limit – did not stop the man travelling at an average speed of 83mph in a 7 Series BMW.

While speeding along the motorway, he managed to set off a succession of cameras before he was eventually stopped by police between junctions 14 and 15, near Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on Monday.

M6 J14-J15 BMW stopped due to activating 32 speed cameras at very high speeds in @StaffsPolice. Whilst we were following it we recorded its average speed of 83mph in the roadworks 60s in thick fog. Driver detained & BMW seized no insurance & #PG9 x2 bald tyres. 5419 pic.twitter.com/5eLBKS6AS6 — CMPG (@CMPG) November 30, 2020

The speeding offences are enough for the driver to be given 96 points alone – but he faces up to 11 more for being uninsured and having two bald tyres.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) tweeted: “M6 J14-J15 BMW stopped due to activating 32 speed cameras at very high speeds.

"Whilst following it we recorded its average speed of 83mph in the roadworks 60s in thick fog. Driver detained.”

Responding to the post, one user wrote: “Said driver has zero respect for motoring laws and road common sense! Maybe people should be tested for this on their driving test, if indeed, they actually took one.”

Another added: "Do you ever test drivers for IQ?

“They must surely know they will get stopped, they either don’t care or don’t consider it will happen – more worryingly is the danger they present to law abiding road users.”

