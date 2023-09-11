BMW commits to UK with electric Mini plans - latest updates

BMW will build its electric Mini at its Cowley plant, near Oxford - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

BMW will announce plans to build its next-generation electric Mini in Oxford after securing a Government funding package.

The German-headquartered manufacturer’s multi-million pound investment to transform its existing plant will secure 4,000 high-quality jobs, according to ministers.

Government sources declined to set out the level of taxpayer support being offered to BMW, but did not dispute the previously reported figure of £75m.

Rishi Sunak said the Government was securing jobs and growing the economy “by backing our car manufacturing industry”.

“BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future,” the Prime Minister added.

The announcement is the latest boost for the British car industry, with figures last month suggesting production increased by almost a third last month compared to a year ago.

07:34 AM BST

Frankie & Benny's sale 'accelerates' growth plans, says TRG boss

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of The Restaurant Group, said:

A sale of our leisure business significantly accelerates our medium-term strategic plans to increase adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins and reduce leverage. On behalf of TRG, I would like to express our massive thanks to the extraordinarily hardworking and dedicated teams across the leisure business who have made huge improvements in the customer proposition over the last few years. We wish them all well as part of the Big Table Group.

Alan Morgan, chief executive officer of the Big Table Group, said: “Creating, developing and acquiring brands that complement our existing portfolio whilst offering widespread consumer appeal is a fundamental part of our growth strategy.

“This exciting acquisition forms part of that strategy and we are delighted to be welcoming this new team into The Big Table Group.”

07:32 AM BST

Frankie & Benny's offloaded by The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group (TRG) has agreed a deal to sell its leisure business, which includes the Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito chains, to rival Big Table Group.

TRG said it will pay £7.5m in cash to Big Table, which owns Cafe Rouge, Las Iguanas and Bella Italia, for it to buy the loss-making business.

It comes after months of pressure from activist investors at Wagamama owner TRG for it to offload parts of its business in an effort to boost profitability.

The deal, which is expected to complete in the final quarter of 2023, will allow TRG to focus on its Wagamama, pubs and concessions divisions.

07:25 AM BST

Hunt: BMW plans show UK is 'global leader in electric vehicles'

BMW’s expected commitment to UK manufacturing comes as figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed car production increased by almost a third last month compared to a year ago.

The group said it showed carmakers continued their recovery from recent difficulties, including global chip shortages.

Last week electric vehicle production also began at the Stellantis’s factory in Ellesmere Port after an £100m investment, following doubts due to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Vans such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroen e-Berlingo and Fiat E-Doblo will be made at the Cheshire site.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said BMW’s investment was a “huge vote of confidence in this country as a global leader in electric vehicles”.

07:19 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. BMW will make a multimillion pound investment in its electric Mini production in Britain in a move which secures 4,000 jobs.

Business minister Kemi Badenoch will visit the Cowley Mini plant in Oxford for the announcement of the investment, which the Government said followed “extensive government engagement and support”.

The Government did not give a figure for the announcement but said it would bring total investment into the automotive sector to over £6bn in recent years.

