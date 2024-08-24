BMW Championship 2024 Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Aug 22, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Adam Scott prepares for his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Keegan Bradley shot a 66 to set the course record held at Castle Pines, but the record didn’t even last 24 hours as Adam Scott torched Jack’s handiwork to the tune of 9-under 63 on Friday, pushing into the lead.

The two will be paired in the final group of Saturday's third round of the BMW Championship, with the top 30 qualifying for next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Castle Pines is a par-72 track measuring 8,130 yards, the longest course in PGA Tour history.

The purse at the BMW Championship is $20 million with $4 million going to the winner. The champion will also earn 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the third round of the BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

Pairings and starting times for the third round of the BMW Championship pic.twitter.com/f0M54qZR9Y — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 23, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the 3M Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, Aug. 24th

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 9 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, Aug. 25th

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12-2 p.m

NBC: 2-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 9 a.m.-6 p.m

