BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: All you need to know about India’s most expensive scooter

BMW Motorrad has launched its latest two-wheeler for India, and it's a novel (and pricey) offering " the BMW C 400 GT has arrived, and is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The only genuine maxi-scooter on sale in India today, the BMW C 400 GT is also the country's biggest, most powerful scooter as things stand, and at this price, also the most expensive scooter available in the country as of today. Being a full import (shipped in as a CBU), the C 400 GT is only Rs 1 lakh cheaper than high-capacity BMW bikes such as the F 900 R and F900 XR, and is more than three times the price of BMW Motorrad's entry-level motorcycles, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS.

Powering the C 400 GT is a water-cooled, 350 cc, single-cylinder engine making 34 hp and 35 Nm of torque. BMW Motorrad claims the C 400 GT can do 0-100 kph in just 9.5 seconds, and has a top speed of over 140 kph.

Weighing in at 214 kg (kerb), the C 400 GT has a 12.8-litre fuel tank (with a three-litre reserve), rides on cast aluminium wheels shod in 120/70 R15 (front) and 150/70 R14 (rear tyres). It packs a 35 mm telescopic fork, preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers, twin 265 mm disc brakes up front (with four-piston callipers), a single 265 mm disc brake at the rear, and ABS is standard.

In terms of equipment, the C 400 GT brings LED headlights, a 6.5-inch TFT full colour display, stepped seating, keyless start, a USB smartphone charging socket, an immobiliser and electronic stability control. On the options list are heated grips and a heated seat, an LED daytime running light and an anti-theft alarm system. The scooter will be available in two colours only " Alpine White and Style Triple Black.

Given that buyers may even go touring on it, BMW will offer accessories including a topcase and a tail softbag, a luggage carrier, a larger windshield, a lower seat option (dropping seat height from 775 mm to 760 mm) and a smartphone holder. The scooter has a three-year, unlimited kilometres warranty.

At this point, there are no direct rivals for the C 400 GT. Only two other scooters before the C 400 GT have cost more in India " the limited-run Vespa 946 Emporio Armani (launched in 2016 at Rs 12.04 lakh) and the now-discontinued Aprilia SRV 850 maxi-scooter (priced at Rs 15.05 lakh).

