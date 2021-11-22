BMO Global Asset Management Announces Additional Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced additional estimated 2021 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) 1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on December 20, 2021. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2022.

Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 22, 20212. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.

These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs Ticker Estimated Reinvested

Distribution ($) BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.160 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.100 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.160 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V 0.250 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.250

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the BMO ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the BMO ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc. and BMO Asset Management Corp.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.



About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

