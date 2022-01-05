BMO, Crescent Point Hit 52-Week Highs on News
Bank of Montreal (T.BMO) hit a new 52-week high of $141.00 on Wednesday. BMO has started the new year on a positive note by rising 3.6% to $141.07 per share on January 4. These gains were an extension of the ongoing rally in BMO stock, as it posted nearly 41% gains in 2021 against a 21.7% increase in the TSX Composite Index .
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T.CPG) hit a new 52-week high of $7.79 on Wednesday. Crescent Point shared its preliminary 2022 budget and is expected to generate further shareholder value. Additionally, the outlook for production is between 131,000-135,000 boe/d with development capital expenditures of $825-$900 million.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (V.AU) hit a new 52-week high of $1.33 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T.BK) hit a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V.BKM) hit a new 52-week high of $4.56 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Constantine Metal Resources (V.CEM) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T.CLS) hit a new 52-week high of $15.11 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T.CVE) hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (T.D.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T.DRM) hit a new 52-week high of $38.77 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T.ERF) hit a new 52-week high of $14.04 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Headwater Exploration Inc. (T.HWX) hit a new 52-week high of $5.55 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T.IMO) hit a new 52-week high of $47.33 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T.IPO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.41 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Josemaria Resources Inc. (T.JOSE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Journey Energy Inc. (T.JOY) hit a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Kiplin Metals Inc. (V.KIP) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (V.LME) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
MEG Energy Corp. (T.MEG) hit a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (T.OBE) hit a new 52-week high of $6.37 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Premium Income Corporation (T.PIC.A) hit a new 52-week high of $8.09 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Park Lawn Corporation (T.PLC) hit a new 52-week high of $41.82 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Pason Systems Inc. (T.PSI) hit a new 52-week high of $12.06 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Questerre Energy Corporation (T.QEC) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Reitmans Canada (V.RET) hit a new 52-week high of $2.90 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Royal Bank (T.RY) hit a new 52-week high of $138.37 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Brompton Split Banc Corp. (T.SBC) hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
PetroTal Corp. (V.TAL) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T.TD) hit a new 52-week high of $100.69 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Teck Resources Limited (T.TECK.B) hit a new 52-week high of $38.28 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Theralase Technologies Inc. (V.TLT) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (T.TOT) hit a new 52-week high of $6.37 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (T.TVE) hit a new 52-week high of $4.12 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.