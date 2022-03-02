BMO Bank of Montreal Increases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 2.70 Per Cent

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced that it is increasing its CDN$ prime lending rate from 2.45 per cent to 2.70 per cent, effective March 3, 2022.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c3017.html