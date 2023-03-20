BMF boss teases season 3 fallout following season 2 finale

Wilford Harewood - Lionsgate

BMF spoilers follow.

BMF showrunner Heather Zuhlke has teased the prospect of a third season following the dramatic season two finale.

In ‘New Beginnings’, tensions began to rise after Lucille (Michole Briana White) and Charles (Russell Hornsby) discuss their future following his infidelity, whilst Terry (Da’Vinchi) decided to pursue a relationship with Markisha (La La Anthony) despite LaWanda (Sydney Mitchell) being pregnant with their second child.

In an interview with Variety, Zuhlke teased the developments of the third season, promising that there would be a great amount of fallout.

“What you’re going to see is the fallout,” she began. “Somatically, all of our characters are in a season of reinvention across the board. There’s consequences to all these things, so you’re going to see all of that dramatised moving forward.

“I had a very clear sense of what [creator Randy Huggins’] vision was for Season 3. We talked in depth about it,” she continued. “Season three storylines are going to be out of this world. We have our space baby shirts with Randy’s face on them. He’s in an astronaut outfit on the moon with his Detroit hat and he’s planting the BMF season three flag in space.”

Speaking about the love triangle between Terry, Markisha and LeWanda, Zuhlke revealed that she and Huggins resisted the urge to have the two women fight it out, affirming that they wanted the moment to be grounded.

“Randy wanted to keep it grounded in authenticity. He felt like a fistfight would have been too much in that moment,” she revealed. “But you can look forward to some more continued confrontations between the women in season three for sure. Neither of them are going anywhere. It’s definitely pushing the story forward.”

BMF airs on Starz in the US and streams on Starzplay, available through Amazon Prime Video, in the UK.

