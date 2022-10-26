Blythewood freshman makes history at SC Class 5A girls golf championship

Caroline Hawkins made Blythewood girls golf history on Wednesday.

The freshman became the school’s first girls individual state champion in golf after she captured the Class 5A individual championship at Holly Tree Country Club in Mauldin.

Hawkins fired a 1-under 143 to win the title by one shot over Dorman’s Abby Franks.

Hawkins finished fifth last year as an eighth grader in helping Blythewood to the 2021 state championship.

On Wendesday, Hawkins began the back nine trailing Franks by one shot but birdied three of her final six holes to win the tournament. Franks had a double bogey on the 16th hole to hurt championship.

Franks and Dorman (635) captured the team championship by 29 shots over Chapin. The Eagles finished runner-up for a second straight year.Blythewood finished tied for fourth. Lexington finished eighth and River Bluff 14th.

It was the first year since they went to five classifications that neither Lexington or Blythewood won the team championship.

Blythewood’s Ella Stalvey (147) finished fourth to earn all-state honors, which is made up of the top 10 golfers. Chapin’s Mia Andrade (155) and Lilly Reed Black (156) also were all-state.

The Class 3A and 4A championships finished Tuesday.

AC Flora was the top Midlands 4A school with a third place finish. Merritt Barbrey was all-state.

Pickens won 4A by 23 shots over May River.

In 3A, Seneca won the title by three shots over Blue Ridge. Gilbert’s Edie-Raine Hardee and Swansea’s Benedicta Pollard were all-state.

SC Girls Golf Championship Scores

Class 5A

Team Scores: Dorman 635, Chapin 664; TL Hanna 685; Carolina Forest 692; Blythewood 692; Mauldin 695; Byrnes 700; Lexington 704; Wando 708; Ashley Ridge 738; Spartanburg 751; Gaffney 761; Socastee 785; River Bluff 792; Stratford 821;

All-State: (Top-10 and ties): Caroline Hawkins, Blythewood 143; Abby Franks, Dorman 144; Olivia Pellerin, Mauldin 145; Ella Stalvey, Blythewood 147; Maddie Grace Peake, Dorman, 151; Mia Gray, Carolina Forest, 154; Madison, Dixon, Boiling Springs, 154; Mia Andrade, Chapin 155; Lilly Reed Black, Chapin, 156.

Story continues

Class 4A

Team Scores: Pickens 656; May River 679; AC Flora 696; Hilton Head Island 699; Catawba Ridge 714; South Aiken 719; North Myrtle Beach 722; Myrtle Beach 730; West Florence 736; Aiken 774; Bluffton 792; Easley 807; Greenville 815; Eastside 843;

All-State (Top 10s and ties): Madison Messimer, MB, 143; Kaylee McElwain, Aiken, 146; Claire Green, May River, 152; Natalie Turner, Pickens, 155; Robbin Zetrouer, May River, 155; Alexia Milbrandt, HHI, 156; Alla McGillivray, West Florence, 156; Anna Grace Smith, South Florence, 161; Merritt Barbrey, AC Flora 161; Ashton Moseley, Pickens 161

Class 3A

Team Scores: Seneca 657; Blue Ridge 660; Waccamaw 683; Belton Honea Path 703; Aynor 713; Daniel 722; Camden 769; Chapman 772; Swansea 794; Beaufort 807; Loris 825; Wren 844; Travelers Rest 864; Gilbert 901; Crescent 920; Powdersville 971

All-State: Lindley Cox, Blue Ridge 151; Olivia Ireland, Chapman 153; Ansley Bryson, Seneca 154; Emilyn Davis, BHP, 154; Gracie Lee, Aynor 155; Ella Kate Barnett, Aynor 156; Mattie Padgett, Seneca 156; Katelyn Cox, Blue Ridge 157; Edie-Raine Hardee, Gilbert 160; Benedicta Pollard, Swansea 164; Kayla Holek, Waccamaw 164; Peyton O’Brien, Daniel 164