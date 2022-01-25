Blythewood boys win another close one. Ridge View boys, Westwood girls roll
The Blythewood boys basketball team got a last-second victory on Monday.
Air Force signee Isaiah Williams hit a shot with 2.3 seconds left to give the Bengals a 49-47 wun over Spring Valley on Monday.
The Bengals improved to 3-0 in Region 4-5A with all three wins by two points or less. Blythewood will host rival Ridge View on Wednesday in a matchup of first-place teams.
Boys Basketball Scores
Blythewood 49, Spring Valley 47
B: Kelly 8, Nelson 8, Isaiah Williams 12, Olden 5, Pack 3, Samaad Wright 13. SV: Burgess 2, Bailey 2, Giles 4, CJ Rich 12, Cooke 9, Williams 5, Josh Nelson 13
Ridge View 66, Rock Hill 28
RV: Cohen 8, Owens 2, Powers 4, Omar Holliday 10, Roach 8, Snell 3, McCullough 2, Likata 6, GG Jackson 13, Squirewell 5, Rivers 5.
Heathwood Hall 42, Porter-Gaud 40
HH: Cravens Godbold 11, Barnes 5, JD Gardner 18, Morris 4, Porter 2. PG: Harper 5, Hassell 2, Graves 7, Drayton 7, Robert Moore 14, Hodzijahic 2, Jackson 3.
Richard Winn 68, Wardlaw Academy 14
RW: Lawson Wade 11, Drew Spires 10, Steward 8, Stuck 7, Chaisson 6, Bonds 6, Wilson 5. Bonds 4, Clement 2, Caulder 2, Nicholson 2
Girls Basketball Scores
Westwood 79, Lugoff-Elgin 10
W: Corletta Daniels 15, Jessica Woods 13, C. Williams 13, Raven Johnson 12, Branch 9, Omeire 6, Thompson 5, Graham-Brown 4, Chatman 2.
Dreher 53, Irmo 31
Spring Valley 61, Blythewood 23