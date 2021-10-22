Blyth Festival thanks council for continued support

NORTH HURON – Gil Garrett, artistic director of the Blyth Festival, wrote another letter to North Huron council, but this one was to thank them for their ongoing support.

“I imagine many of you are likely reading this right now with a slight lump in the throat of ‘oh no, not another letter from him!’ But rest assured, this one is of a radically different nature,” Garrett said.

“This is just a note of deep, lasting, and unmitigated gratitude to all of you, to each and every one of you, for all that you have done in the last 12 months to help bring the Blyth Festival safely back to life at a time when so many institutions in our sector are still struggling to imagine their way out of this nightmare.

“As I write this note, the festival has just closed our final performance of the 2021 season, something that seemed inconceivable mere months ago,” he said. “We staged five Canadian plays over eight weeks, to nearly 5,000 people, all of whom expressed such gratitude to be back in front of live theatre again.”

Garrett added, “many of you also joined us this summer in the audience, and I did try to acknowledge you in the house when I saw, and I am sorry to anyone I missed.

“On behalf of all the artists, the patrons, the donors, the volunteers, the administrative staff, the technicians, and the Board of Directors, I want to say thank you. This wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Added Garrett, “Together we have met the challenge of this impossible moment and created something that will be with us hopefully for generations. A lasting and bright piece of legacy in a dark time.”

“Both Rachael King and I have spoken again and again all summer with colleagues in communities across Canada, and one thing we heard over and over was their envy of our amazing relationship with the Township of North Huron.”

Garrett recently penned an open letter to council to voice his disappointment at council’s decision not to support a street name change in Blyth.

“I recognize there are other issues on the floor right now, as all communities face and not all of us see eye to eye on each of those…but that’s a separate matter for another time.”

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times