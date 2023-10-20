Blyth campground remains status quo, for now

BLYTH – The fate of the Blyth campground was once again on the table at the North Huron regular council meeting held on Oct. 17, with councillors debating on the popular camping spot’s future.

A report prepared by the Director of Public Works/Interim Director of Recreation and Community Services, Gregg Furtney, provided council with the 2023 statistical information and requested direction for the 2024 campground operations.

Additionally, Furtney provided three options regarding the camping facility: remain status quo, market and operate a transient and seasonal campground as a municipally-led business venture, or have a special event campground only.

Rachel King, general manager at the Blyth Festival Theatre, spoke to council during the public comment portion of the meeting, reminding them of North Huron’s strategic plan which indicates that its “goal is to build a stronger economy through residential growth, retail, commercial and industrial development, tourism, and thriving agriculture. And our goal is to be a vibrant and welcoming community that is proud of its roots, fosters volunteerism and has a strong arts and culture presence.”

King asked council to consider the tourism and cultural factors that the Blyth Theatre contributes to the local community and economy.

“The site as it currently exists, has been an affordable and desirable place for tourists, and visitors to overnight while in the village, to partake in the world class arts and culture on offer. The same folks shop in the village area restaurants and contribute to the vitality of the community,” said King.

During the discussion, Furtney referred to the North Huron Service Delivery Review, which recommended “that the township evaluate its role in operating the campground.”

Furtney added that the Master Plan identified an ongoing trend among Ontario municipalities that own and operate campgrounds to remove themselves and “divest of the campground business and let local private businesses provide the service.”

“North Huron also recently decommissioned the trailer park in Wingham in favour of new residential units for residents,” said Furtney.

Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer questioned the math when presented with costs associated with the campground.

“I see the cost for cutting the grass for the ball diamond, and around the skatepark and around the Threshers buildings, is all included in this as a budget for the camping where that would still have to be done, no matter whether there’s anybody camping on it or not,” he said.

The campground consistently runs at a deficit, Furtney explained, with 2023 ending with a $33,000 variance.

“The deficit is lower than previous years due to the return of the Barn Dance event, however, does not account for capital improvements,” Furtney said in his report. “This means that the taxpayers of North Huron have and will continue to subsidize the Blyth campground users’ experience for years to come. Additionally, this does not include the additional costs associated with outsiders using the Blyth Dumping Station.”

After a lengthy discussion, council decided to remain status quo for the time being and look at forming a committee of council or sending out a survey to get more input from the public.

North Huron dumping stations

Furtney’s report also requested the permanent closure of the Wingham dumping station, and for the Blyth dumping station to be relocated to the community centre property.

“With regards to the Wingham Dump Station, it is located on an awkward road with no pull-off zone. The location is at a bend in the street, near a pedestrian bridge and is very close to the Maitland River. It is not only an environmental health and safety concern, but is also a parking and traffic health and safety concern. With no municipal trailer park in Wingham anymore, the Wingham Dumping Station offers more risk than benefit.”

Furtney indicated that 75 per cent of users at both locations are non-residents and non-taxpayers.

“At both dump stations, there is the cost of wastewater collection, wastewater treatment, maintenance costs to the dumping station, and water use,” he said. “Staff were told by one local resident of the Blyth dumping station that they witnessed a couple of people fill up two 45-gallon drums with potable water that is also available at the site. There is no cost recovery from the non-resident and non-taxpayers that are using either dump station.

“Staff believe that the cost of the permanent closure of the Wingham Dumping Station would be negligible and could be done in-house, whereas the relocation of the Blyth Dumping Station would be approximately $35,000 (cost estimates are not yet available). The controlled access will prevent unpaid users from using the site and reduce the use of excess amounts of potable water. After the first year, staff can look at usage and suggest user pay options and other upgrades, if needed.”

Council accepted the recommended motion to close the Wingham dumping station and to move the one in Blyth.

