Blustery winds, snow squalls & frigid cold impact parts of southern Ontario

The worst of the snowfall has already diminished Saturday morning for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), however, anyone driving outside of the GTA in any direction will likely have to deal with dangerous conditions Saturday.

Widespread snowfall has eased, especially for cities including Windsor, London and towards Toronto.

Blustery winds behind the storm have started to fuel intense lake-enhanced snow squalls off Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and Lakes Erie and Ontario. On Friday, roads were closed across parts of Ontario and some townships took plows off the roads. Although plows will have returned Saturday morning, some roads remain closed.

Heavy snowfall combined with powerful winds up to 100 km/h could lead to widespread whiteout conditions. Avoid all non-essential travel until conditions improve. This is the kind of storm that can and will leave motorists stranded on the road, which is no small ordeal when it’s this cold and windy.

Regions caught beneath the Huron and Georgian Bay snow squalls could see 50-75 cm of snow by the end of the weekend, with totals of 20-40 cm possible away from the lakes as the bands meander inland. Exact measurements will be tricky due snow blowing and drifting in the high winds.

According to Hydro One, more than 70,000 customers remain without power Saturday morning.

Widespread alerts are in place with blizzard warnings in place in Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, parts of Simcoe region, as well as parts of the Niagara region & Prince Edward County. Winter storm warnings are in place for parts of central and eastern Ontario.

Areas under the blizzard warnings will see the most intense conditions.

"Remember, it does not take much accumulation in combination with very strong winds for whiteout conditions to develop," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the winter storm warning. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Sunday (Christmas Day): Conditions gradually improve as system pushes east

As the storm lifts north and east out of the province, conditions overall will improve for most of the larger municipalities.

Snow squalls will remain a threat for the snowbelts and some communities near Lakes Erie and Ontario. This lake-effect snow could meander and push through southern Ontario at times through the day Sunday.

