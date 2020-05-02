Blushington Is Throwing Virtual Makeup Parties for Frontline and Essential Workers

With brick-and-mortar beauty businesses temporarily closed, many have looked for ways to provide services without physical contact. Some salons, for example, are putting together at-home color kits for their clients. And Blushington — with its locations in California, New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania currently closed due to COVID-19 — has taken its talents online with Virtual Makeup Classes and Virtual Makeup Parties. And now, the chain of makeup "lounges" is taking its new long-distance offerings a step further by making them available to first responders and essential workers.

"We launched virtual classes, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," says Natasha Cornstein, CEO of Blushington, who says that one of its most popular classes has been how to do makeup for a Zoom meeting. "As a small gesture of our appreciation to our first responders and essential workers, we are opening up our classes so that they can find an hour of joy and relaxation amidst the grueling circumstances they are facing in their work life. It has been gratifying to see nurses, doctors, grocery store workers, and others come together from all across the country to pamper themselves and have a respite from the stresses they are facing."

The parties are already underway. For example, on April 26, a high-risk labor and delivery nurse named Jodi was joined by her daughter, an essential worker, and occupational-therapist sister for a session with a makeup artist, who guided them through application techniques. Another is planned for a frontline anesthesiologist and her daughter with special needs this coming Monday.

In fact, Cornstein says that, given the demand, Blushington has now established standing parties to honor frontline and essential workers three times a week: Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Regardless of your job, you can take part in Blushington's Virtual Makeup Classes and Virtual Makeup Parties, which range in price depending on how long the session is and how many people attend.

