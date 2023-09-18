This New Blurring Foundation Stick Is Perfect for Those No-Makeup Makeup Days

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I understand why TikTok immediately fell for this creamy formula.

I'm a well-documented fan of lightweight skin tints and multitasking complexion formulas. Something about nailing down a swift 10-minute beauty routine before heading out the door makes me feel ready to take on the day. While scrolling through my For You page feed, I was mesmerized by TikToker Teaira Walker, who used Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop Stick to flawlessly even out her skin in a pinch. So, of course, I headed to Sephora to get my shade-matched only a few hours later.

And, no, you're not having deja vu; the new Eaze Drop Stick is Fenty's solid variation to its best-selling and customer-loved Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, which is also part of my current collection of complexion products I'll never let go of. The foundation stick is a lightweight formula that seamlessly glides over your face and is available in 25 shades. I picked up shade 5, which works with warm yellow undertones, and I found it flexible enough to blend quite nicely with my light, olive-toned skin.

Unlike my typical complexion products, which apply best with a sponge, the $35 Eaze Drop Stick looks most natural when blended with just your fingers—the super creamy consistency is thanks to the murumuru butter and sodium hyaluronate in the formula. Usually, I'm not a fan of using my hands, but after seeing the results compared to a brush and sponge, I'm singing a different tune. I immediately noticed light coverage, but I continued to layer over certain areas, like my cheeks, that needed extra coverage and quickly built it up without looking cakey.

Considering I have a lot of travel planned for the next month, it's nice to have a mess-free foundation that I can simply swipe on for easy touch-ups on the go—or when the occasional blemish appears on my face—and that will still look natural. I can also see this hydrating formula working for the cooler months when my skin needs a little extra love. One thing to note, though: Be sure not to discard the internal cap that comes with the stick. It forms an airtight seal to keep the creamy stick from drying up.

Check out the hype for yourself and try the new Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Stick for lightweight coverage in a very easy-to-apply stick, and get it at Sephora for $35. I've also compiled a list of five other complexion sticks I highly recommend below.

Ogee Sculpted Complexion Stick

Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation Stick

Thread Face It Complexion Stick

Maybelline Fit Me Shine-Free + Balance Foundation Stick

