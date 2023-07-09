Blur, Wembley Stadium, review: a triumph of music, the band’s tightness and the crowd’s energy

Alex James and Damon Albarn of Blur were on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night - Ian West/PA

It speaks volumes about music fans’ love of nostalgia that three decades after their creative and commercial peak, Blur played their biggest-ever headline show to 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium last night. And the Britpop favourites aren’t stopping there – they’re doing it all again tonight.

A timorous comeback from the lads who helped rescue British music from grunge’s sludgy hegemony in the early Nineties? Not likely.

Two questions hung over this vast show. The first was whether Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree – all in their fifties – could pull off a mega-gig in a place usually reserved for the big productions of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Taylor Swift. Big shows rely on big concepts nowadays, from Coldplay’s flashing wristbands to Sheeran’s in-the-round sushi conveyor belt stage.

The second question was more profane: drummer Rowntree’s leg. Last week Blur pulled out of a French festival due to his knee injury. Would his crocked appendage hold up?

On the first question, there was something extremely old-fashioned about this concert. There were no ego ramps or secondary stages, just a couple of giant mirror balls suspended above the crowd. There were dashes of eccentricity, though. Roadies ran around in scientist-style white coats like they used to wear in Abbey Road. Members of the crowd donned weird paper masks, part of a marketing ruse for their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren.

Under bruised skies, this was, therefore, almost the opposite of a flash stadium show. Its triumph lay in the music (a very English melding of The Kinks, XTC and early Pink Floyd), the band’s tightness and the crowd’s energy. Blur dug deep into their catalogue with early songs like Popscene, a synth-punk masterpiece. Meanwhile To The End, Coffee and TV and Beetlebum had the crowd, to a person it seemed, singing along.

Albarn took every opportunity to scream “Wemblllleeeeeeey” (who wouldn’t?). “I want to see you bounce,” the singer implored, later saying how “vaguely hilarious” it was that old men were also leaping around the stage. Guitarist Coxon side-pogoed throughout, his wonky guitar-playing proving a highlight. The sound was thick and meaty throughout. Bassist James, 54 and a part-time cheese-maker, has been dieting to fit into what he calls his drainpipe “Britpop trousers”. He duly squeezed into them. That’s dedication. Even Rowntree’s dodgy leg seemed fine.

Phil Daniels came out for Parklife, as raucous and “Steptoe” as it’s ever been. There were tributes to Freddie Mercury and old favourite Country House even got played. “Obviously we’ve been waiting for this moment all our lives,” Albarn said. I don’t think he was joking.

Girls and Boys cemented its status as a Britpop anthem, while ballad Tender – with gospel choir – turned Wembley into a campfire singalong.

In recent weeks Britain has been treated to an glut of unforgettable gigs. Elton at Glastonbury, Pulp at Finsbury Park, Bruce in Hyde Park, and now this. I wasn’t looking for fault in this show but I wasn’t convinced it would be fantastic. I suspected hubris and patchiness. I was wrong.

Albarn seemed surprised at the atmosphere. “I didn’t think it would be like this,” he said after Tracy Jacks. I see that tonight’s concert isn’t sold out. If you live anywhere near Wembley, do yourself a favour. Perhaps in this world of stadium pizzazz, you don’t need flashing wristbands after all.

Playing Wembley Stadium again today (Sunday), then Europe all summer; blur.co.uk

