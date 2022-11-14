Blur to reunite for one-off Wembley Stadium show

Blur are to headline their first UK show since 2015 at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, Metropolis Music announced.

The one-off special will see the Britpop group’s singer-songwriter Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree reunite to perform their much-loved anthems on July 8.

British musician Albarn, 54, who rose to fame as Blur’s frontman in the 90s, said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Damon Albarn rose to fame in the Britpop group Blur (Victoria Jones/PA)

Coxon, 53, said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs.

“Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Meanwhile, 53-year-old James said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Rowntree, 58, added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

Blur in the 1990s (Kevin Westenberg/PA)

The band, who are often credited with helping define the Britpop genre, are joined in the line-up by singer-songwriter Self Esteem, British rapper Slowthai and electro-pop duo Jockstrap.

After releasing their debut album in 1991, Blur went on to score six UK number one albums and a string of hits including Beetlebum and Country House.

They have collected five Brit awards, four of which were received in 1995, and their eighth studio album titled The Magic Whip was released in 2015.

Tickets for their one-off headline show will go on general sale on November 18.