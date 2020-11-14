Blumhouse Body Swap Horror Comedy ‘Freaky’ On Its Way To $4M Weekend B.O. Opening

Refresh for updates Universal/Blumhouse’s genre body swap comedy Freaky starring Vince Vaughn took in $1.45M yesterday, including Thursday night previews ~$200K, on what looks to be a $4M opening at 2,472. Universal, the only major Hollywood studio putting out consistent fresh wide product during the pandemic, can claim a three-week streak at No. 1 between Focus’ Come Play over Halloween, that label’s Let Him Go last weekend and the parent studio’s Freaky this weekend.

Freaky, like all of Uni and Focus’ recent releases, is part of the shortened theatrical window, PVOD share deal with AMC theaters.

The film, which is unusual for a comedy, notched an 84% certified fresh from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which would be golden during a normal marketplace, however, there’s a lot of distractions out there with gloom and doom on the news as COVID-19 cases spike. In addition, those who saw it, only gave it a B- on CinemaScore. Also impacting box office are certain exhibition markets being offline due to county government restrictions, i.e. San Diego and Sacramento, and Chicago 40% open. While there was north of 3,500 theaters operating last weekend, we’re now under that mark. There is concern that it’s just going to get worse in the next two weeks with local governments rolling back cinemas into lower safety tiers (i.e. California). We’ll see.

Let Him Go at 2,458 (+4) locations drew $560K yesterday, -62%, for what is looking like a weekend 2 of $1.8M, -55%, for a 10-day of $6.9M.

101 Studios’ The War With Grandpa in weekend 6 is in play at 2,145 sites (-203) with a Friday of $336K, -16%, on its way to a 3 day of $1.2M, repping a 19% dip and a running total of $15.1M. I hear the movie is being primed further to play through Thanksgiving in an effort to capitalize on family crowds.

Come Play is in 4th place in weekend 3 at 1,966 (-247) with $330K yesterday, -39%, and a 3-day of $1.08M, -40% and running total of $7.3M.

Open Road’s Honest Thief in weekend 6 saw a Friday around $239K, -33%, in what looks like a 3-day of $775K, -32% for a running tally stateside of $12.3M.

Warner Bros.’ Tenet may upset the current top 5 here once the studio reports tomorrow. Last weekend Tenet ranked 5th earning $905K, +2%, for a running total of $55.1M. Box office analysts believe the Christopher Nolan movie has a shot at $60M domestic, which based off its 11-day opening of $20.2M, is a near 3x multiple at the domestic B.O. (6x if you figure the movie earned $9.7M over its first 3-days; we don’t know as Warners still isn’t sharing the box office figures in Comscore with other distributors).

