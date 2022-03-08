Blumhouse Boards Upcoming SXSW Beth de Araújo Thriller ‘Soft & Quiet’

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse is coming on board Beth de Araújo’s SXSW debut Soft & Quiet, which is making its festival debut in the narrative feature competition on Saturday, March 12.

CAA Media Finance and Blumhouse are selling the feature at SXSW.

The movie is writer/director Araújo’s feature length debut, and as part of the agreement, the film will be branded a Blumhouse feature.

The thriller, which plays out in real time, follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher as she organizes a mixer of like-minded women. When the group heads home, the teacher encounters a woman from her past, leading to a volatile chain of events.

“I’m thrilled Jason and the Blumhouse team responded so strongly to Soft & Quiet. They are such a recognizable and trusted brand for audiences. Blumhouse has consistently put out films that are daring and resonate with viewers. As a filmmaker, I’m very excited for the road ahead with them,” said writer/director/producer Beth de Araújo.”

“Beth’s film kept me on the edge of my seat the entire way through. It made me uncomfortable, tense, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since I first watched it. I’m grateful that Bea Sequeira on the Blumhouse team identified it early. Beth is a filmmaker we hope to work with for a long time,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder.

Araújo wrote and directed Soft & Quiet. The pic stars Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Eleanore Pienta, Dana Millican, Melissa Paulo, Jon Beavers and Cissy Ly. Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi, Joshua Beirne-Golden and Araújo are producing.

Robina Riccitiello, Jason Blum and Bea Sequeira are executive producers. Soft & Quiet is produced by Second Grade Teacher Films and Blumhouse Productions.

Blumhouse has a flurry of activity happening in both film and television, with the premiere of the highly anticipated NBC series tonight, The Thing About Pam, starring 2x Oscar winner Renee Zellweger. Blumhouse’s new true-crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever was the #1 watched series in the US on Netflix, for the week of premiere, and remains on the top 10 list. Meanwhile, Firestarter starring Zac Efron; Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, and Halloween Ends, will be released theatrically this year.

