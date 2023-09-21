Blumarine Says We're All Sinners and Saints for SS24

For its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Blumarine is looking to the heavens -- literally. Models were adorned with angel wings, while others shone brightly in gold, evoking an ethereal atmosphere for Milan Fashion Week. Although the Italian brand stays true to its early aughts vibe with the addition of tube tops and low-slung trousers, alongside micro-minis and wrap dresses, Blumarine's latest line takes us higher for an otherworldly offering.

What: Blumarine's SS24 collection is angel-core at its finest, transforming the runway into holy ground with the abundance of breathtaking angel wings, romantic floor-sweeping gowns and metallic gold ensembles.

Saw: Blumarine gave show-goers a peek at what awaits in heaven, gifting models wings to amplify the celestial nature of its SS24 collection. The angelic accessories are paired with white monochromatic outfits comprised of wispy, off-the-shoulder tops and capris, elevating otherwise casual attire. Metallics are also a big mood for Blumarine this season with several gold looks, adding to the godly aesthetic.

The brand's signature motif, the butterfly, is spreading its wings far and wide as the whimsical creature finds itself throughout the collection. Arriving in the form of an gilded brooch or as underwear, covering a model's modesty, the butterfly gleefully makes its presence known, also appearing in abundance on shimmering two-piece sets. Blumarine puts a twist on the ever-present sheer dress, wrapping is models in plastic. The innovative ensembles are decorated with butterflies crafted from the same material, as well as plastic corsages.

Touch: Sequins, plastic, sequins, crotchet knits and tulle are just some of the fabrics Blumarine used for SS24.

Hear: The show closed to Lily-Rose Depp's infamous song, "World Class Sinner/I'm a Freak," putting a subversive spin on the saintly show.

Taste: Blumarine's SS24 show took all attendees to the pearly gates, regardless of their past sins. Awe-inspiring angel wings, provocative plastic dresses and butterfly-kissed gowns undoubtedly evoked a heavenly aura, suggesting that not all angels have to wear halos.