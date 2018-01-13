Bluiett looks to shake off struggles for No. 10 Xavier

CINCINNATI -- What is wrong with Trevon Bluiett isn't a question Xavier coach Chris Mack expected to be asked in January.

After two straight losses at Providence and top-ranked Villanova in which Bluiett scored a combined 23 points and was 8 for 25 shooting, Mack said that Bluiett isn't playing with confidence, part of which could be attributed to a minor shoulder issue he's been dealing with for a few weeks.

No. 10 Xavier will need Bluiett to shake off his slump Saturday when it hosts No. 25 Creighton at Cintas Center.

"I have the utmost confidence in him as a player," Mack said. "Every player goes through times where things don't go well for them. He has the talent and the character, he'll be fine."

But, if the Musketeers are going to get back on track, they need their star to perform at his customary high level. But, Bluiett is not alone for Xavier (15-3, 3-2 Big East).

Forward Kaiser Gates who is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range, making 36 of 84 attempts, was 1 for 4 from 3-point range in the losses to the Friars and Wildcats.

Mack said there could be lineup changes in an effort to spark his team and avoid a third straight conference loss.

"I'm always going to consider changes," he said. "We're not going to stand still when we lose games."

The Big East doesn't afford teams much time to figure things out. The Blue Jays were the first team to beat Xavier three times at Cintas Center, where XU is 11-0 this season and 239-35 overall.

Xavier leads the all-time series 13-12, including a 7-6 mark at home. Of the previous 25 meetings, 18 have been within five points in the final minute, including the last four.

On Jan. 16 of last season, the Musketeers rallied from an 11-point deficit with 7:32 to play and had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but failed to convert three offensive rebounds in an 82-80 loss.