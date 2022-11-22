Bluey voice actors for Bandit and Chilli have finally met for the first time, four years after show’s debut

The voice actors who play Bandit and Chilli in animates series Bluey have finally met in real life (Disney+)

Fans of animated series Bluey will be shocked to discover that the voice actors behind the hit Australian kids show have only just met, four years after the first episode aired.

While Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, who play the titular character’s mum and dad Chilli and Bandit, have amazing on-screen chemistry, they only met each other in real life for the first time this week.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, they revealed that the monumental meeting had taken place two days before.

“I’m sorry, how?” the confused host asked.

“So, we record separately. We live in different cities and I travel a lot for work, so this is the first time,” Zanetti responded. “It was wild. In New York!”

McCormack added: “I thought it would be all of us sitting around a table, you know like in the movies when they’re making a TV show, and everyone’s sitting around a table with coffee and salads and rolls and stuff.

“But we’re just isolated in our [recording] booths.”

Zanetti spoke to the Standard earlier this year about her desire to meet up with McCormack while promoting Bluey season three, which began streaming in the UK in August on Disney+.

“We’ve talked on the phone a number of times, he’s such a lovely human and sounds exactly like Bandit, it’s wild! I joked once, ‘oh my goodness, this is just you!’ Whereas I have a much more malleable chameleon voice. But no, yet to happen! It will! It will be incredible, I don’t know when but we’ll make it happen! Maybe at a comic con or something,” she enthused.