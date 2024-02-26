‘Bluey’ Special ‘The Sign’ Sets Premiere Date On Disney+

Award-winning kids’ show Bluey will be back in April with a fresh episode and its first-ever special which will also mark the series’ first global rollout. Disney Branded Television, BBC Studios Kids & Family and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have set a premiere date for new episode “Ghostbasket” on Sunday, April 7, teeing up the debut of the 28-minute special, “The Sign,” which will premiere a week later on Sunday, April 14.

Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand).

“The Sign”marks the blue Heeler dog’s longest episode ever while “Ghostbasket” is standard length. Both episodes are written by series creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

The animated sensation closed out last year as the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids and was the No. 2 most-streamed series across all audiences, according to Nielsen. Ten new episodes of the series premiered on Disney+ in January, landing atop Nielsen’s weekly report with 1.5B minutes viewed. They will start rolling out on Disney Channel and Disney Junior beginning March 25-April 5.

The series, which launched in Australia in 2018, has been recognized with awards and nominations from such bodies as AACTA, the International Kids Emmys, the Television Critics Association, BAFTA and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

