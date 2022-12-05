How ‘Bluey’ (Really, Truly) Changed Parenting—And the World

Kevin Fallon
·11 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ludo Studio
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ludo Studio

It’s nice to play. It’s also hard.

Over the last four years, the Australian animated TV series Bluey has transformed what it means to play: what children might be feeling—or fearing—as they play; how parents and their kids can connect over play; and what parents can learn from escaping their adult realities and leaning into the wonder of imaginative play.

It’s something seemingly basic that ends up being profound—and something so profound is, again, hard. It’s not easy to have the patience. Every family’s relationships are different, and difference breeds insecurity. Bringing play into the real world—and, conversely, the real world into play—is a difficult negotiation, and the blending of the two means swirling the innocence of a child’s imagination with heavy truths of life. Sometimes you’re sad. Sometimes you’re tired. It’s life; sometimes, parent or child, you’re just overwhelmed.

That difficulty, and that joy, has made millions of parents feel seen, as their children remain endlessly entertained. It’s not hyperbole to say that, in real ways both tangible and emotional, Bluey has been changing the world. And now, it’s bigger than ever.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Ludo Studios</div>
Ludo Studios

The show centers around the dynamic of a typical, recognizable family living in Australia—a family that just happens to be dogs. There’s Bluey and her sister, Bingo, plus their mum (Chili) and dad (Bandit).

A typical episode centers around Bluey and Bingo as they attempt to make each day an adventure. In the grand tradition of children’s series, there’s often a lesson to be learned. But Bluey gives a 360-degree view of what that day entailed, showing the effort it took for mum and dad to pull off the activities, the fun, and the education. Their desire to throw away their inhibitions and simply have a blast as a family is juggled with their grown-up responsibilities, pangs of inferiority and inadequacy, and the pressure of handling the major moments right.

Season 3 of Bluey premiered in the U.S. in August on Disney+, with episodes like “Perfect,” in which Bluey and Bingo want to make a Father’s Day breakfast for dad, but mess everything up Lucy-at-the-conveyor-belt style—but it’s OK anyway. “Bedroom” spotlights the difficulty of growing up and learning to be an individual when you have a sibling. In “Mini Bluey,” Bingo dresses up as her older sister and she teaches her how to be like her.

(A personal favorite line that captures the very real hilarity of preschool-aged children: “I like to talk a lot. It doesn’t even need to make sense. Sometimes I just make sounds.” Then Bluey just starts honking and screaming gibberish.)

The Best Kids’ Show on TV Finally Returned to Streaming

The show has become a phenomenon. Even adults without children are keenly aware of its power and started watching it themselves, especially after it started popping up on year-end Best TV Shows lists alongside the likes of Succession and Ted Lasso. It won an International Emmy Award in 2019. A recent episode of Abbott Elementary heavily featured Bluey as a learning tool in one of the character’s classrooms. On Thanksgiving Day, a skyscraper-sized Bluey floated down 5th Avenue alongside pop-culture icons like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and SpongeBob SquarePants at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More importantly, the show has changed the way that people parent their children—not to mention helped people without their own kids see friends and family members who in a new light.

“I’ve had that said to me so many times,” Melanie Zanetti, the actress who voices Bluey’s mum, Chili, tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “I've had dads tell me that it’s taught them how to play with their kids. Parents tell me that it’s taught them how to interact with each other in ways that are really positive. I had a teacher tell me that they have a child with autism in their class, and it taught him how to play with other kids and changed his life at school.”

Parents are able to watch it and, unlike in any other series—children’s or otherwise—feel validated. “Take all the unseen labor in an episode like ‘Sleepytime,’ which is my favorite episode,” Zanetti says, “and all the stuff that’s never talked about or known outside your close circle. The show is certainly doing some beautiful, important work.”

Zanetti is in New York City to celebrate Bluey’s debut at the Macy’s parade. “That’s when you know you made it, when you have a big balloon in a big parade,” she laughs. (Her American friends have explained to her what a major deal this is.) The night before, she appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

I am an uncle. When I’ve visited my nephews, I have kept Bluey streaming even after they had gone down for their naps, simply because the show is so funny and so moving. That’s to say that I’ve long been fascinated with the series’ rise. In a time when there are so many options that it’s hard for anything to break through, it’s astonishing for a simple-seeming Australian cartoon to become a global streaming hit—and to be as beloved by adults as it is by kids.

Zanetti would be the perfect person to break it all down. Here’s our chat about the hottest TV show in the world: Bluey.

Watching this show has really opened my eyes to both the labor and the fun that my family and friends experience while they’re raising their kids.

Absolutely. There's an episode called “Baby Race,” where Chili’s talking about when Bluey was little and she was in a mother’s group. Everyone's trying to reach milestones at certain times and there’s a lot of competition. She feels like she’s failing. Then this other mother comes up to her and says, “You know, you’re doing a really good job.” I had all my friends with kids sending me crying emojis going, “I feel so seen!” Because it’s hard!

What was going on in your life when this show came around?

I was putting voiceovers down in a studio with Dan Brumm, the brother of the show’s creator, Joe Brumm. He told me that Joe was making this series and it was already cast, but asked if I wanted to make some demos. At the 11th hour, they decided they wanted to change up some voices and asked if they could put my demos in the pilot. I was like, absolutely. I'd seen the very basic animatics. I’d already fallen in love with it. I was like, this is the cutest show I’ve ever seen.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Ludo Studio</div>
Ludo Studio

Were you automatically cast for the show, or just the pilot?

They did their due diligence. It was like three months of auditioning people. It was ages. And then they came back to me and they're like, ‘You're perfect.” A couple of years later, one of the producers told me there was a line where they could not get the same warmth from anyone else. And Joe, the creator said, “You did this line, it hit me right where I was supposed to hit me.”

What line was it?

I don’t know! But at that time, I was having a year where I had been on hold for at least six months, down to the final two, on a number of projects. They could have been life-changing, big projects, and I didn’t get any of them. And because I was on hold, I couldn't go and do other things. I was so stressed. I was almost unwell, I was so stressed. And so I decided two things: I started working in voiceovers, and I put my reel together. And that’s why I was at Dan's studio. So if I had not had this period of time of coming in second, of having a year of just getting knocked back, I would never have invested so much time in voiceovers. And I would never have gotten this gig.

What does it mean to you that this is the project that worked out?

It’s great to be part of a project that you feel is bringing good into the world. So many times as an actor, you’re like, “Does anything of this matter?” Like I enjoy it, but it’s not, you know, brain surgery. I’m not going out and doing aid work in the Third World. My sisters, one of them works with the Human Rights Commission and and another one’s in Africa doing soil rehabilitation. One of them worked for intelligence. And I am a cartoon dog.

But you have a major impact on people’s daily lives.

Yeah, it’s getting the feedback from parents. And I have friends who aren’t parents, who are like, “I’m single. I’m 36. I have no kids. I love the show. When I’m sad or when I’m hungover, I watch it and it’s fabulous. And it brings me so much joy.” I just think you don’t know the impact until you start hearing from people how it’s helped them.

What are some of the things that people have mentioned to you specifically?

A lot of mums bring up the episode where Chili says, “I just need 20 minutes.” And then Bluey gets sad and goes, “She doesn't love us any more.” Chili then has to explain that, no, she does, but sometimes when you’re an adult, you just need a bit of time by yourself. Parents have said to me, “This is so useful, because I can go ‘You know In Bluey…’” And the kid is like, “Oh yeah…”

It’s an easy reference point.

The other one that parents have said is “Tactical Wee,” where they make them go to the bathroom before they go anywhere. I think it’s going to be interesting as well. I feel like, because we have so many streaming sites and so much more media is being made, there are very few things that really come through these days. As this generation grows up, I feel like this will be one of the things that has cut through. That’s incredible in this day and age—for anything, really.

How ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Saved Jenny Slate

I know a lot of people harp on the idea that this is a show that adults enjoy as much as kids do. What is the secret, do you think, to marrying the entertainment interests of children, who still need to be entertained, and making something that really resonates with adults, too?

It’s just excellent writing. There’s episodes like “Flat Pack,” where, on the surface, what kids would understand is mum and dad are building this IKEA swing. At the same time, the kids are playing these games, and what we’re watching them do is evolution. They start by playing as worms, and then they’re fish, and they’re frogs, until they become humans. And then—I am tearing up just thinking about it. This episode does it to me. [They also pretend to get older, with Bluey as the mum and Bingo as the kid, until Bluey is old and Bingo is ready to be on her own.] Bluey says, “OK, you're gonna go off now.” And then is old and alone and says, “Well, what am I going to do?”

Mum and dad are up in the swing, and they’re like, “Come up here.” Dad says, “Ahh, this is heaven.” I’m like [gasps emotionally]. We’ve watched evolution. We’ve watched looking at death. All of these really quite high concept stuff. But also, it’s just kids having this awesome time and parents bickering about trying to put together an IKEA swing. To have that level of insight is quite profound.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Ludo Studio</div>
Ludo Studio

I think that’s the appeal even for those of us who don’t have kids. Or who do, and keep the show on even after the kids go to bed or are down for their naps.

Do you know how many parents tell me that? Pretty much every parent who’s talked to me about it, said, “Oh yeah we keep watching. Like, ‘Just a couple more episodes after they’ve gone to bed.’” Lacey Chabert came up to me last night when I met her [at The Tonight Show]. She was almost in tears. She was like, “I love Bluey so much.” She said when she was away from her kids filming, she would put Bluey on and watch it by herself because she loved it so much and it made her feel closer to her kids.

I feel like if I was on a show like Bluey, I would either have my house wallpapered in Bluey merchandise, or would pretend it doesn’t exist outside of work. Where do you fall on that spectrum?

I don’t have anything. I have a poster in a package that one day might go somewhere. My nieces get my merch. They’re hooked up.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors 114-105 for 4th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues