New BlueWave® FX-1250 LED Flood-Curing System from Dymax

High Light Intensity and Uniformity Enable Improved Speed, Depth, and Fullness of Cure

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading global manufacturer of rapid-curing materials and equipment, introduces the newest addition to its line of renowned light-curing systems, the BlueWave® FX-1250 LED flood-curing system.



Utilizing Dymax LED emitters available in 365, 385, and 405 nm wavelength, the unit generates over 2 W/cm2 of intensity. It provides great uniformity in a superior 5” x 5” (127 mm x 127 mm) curing area, for the best possible cure. Along with true, high irradiance LED light, the BlueWave® FX-1250 has an enhanced controller with an easy-to-use interface. A LARGE, high-contrast 7” display screen is easy to read and populated with intuitive graphics, menus, and information.

The controller can be activated and remotely monitored by PLC and store up to 16 programs and parameters for repeatable processes. Additionally, it can continuously monitor the health of the emitters and controller and report faults directly to the controller display.

Users of this system will appreciate its quiet, efficient operation, low heat emission, and high performance. Because of its LED-based curing technology, the FX-1250 also has no warm-up period, instant on/off, offers cooler curing, and many other environmentally friendly advantages, such as lower costs and long life.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

