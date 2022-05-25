BLUETTI to Launch Ultra-Portable Power Station EB3A With 268Wh Capacity and 600W Inverter

BLUETTI EB3A

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI EB3A solar generator, which debuted at CES 2022, will finally be on the US shelf on June 14, 10 PM EDT.

Product Overview

1.10-pound weight brings better portability.

2. More refinement makes it an ideal power source for RV trips and camping.

3. 268Wh capacity and 600W pure sine-wave inverter output.

4. Up to 268W charging rate in standard mode (430W in Turbo charging mode).

5. LiFeP04 battery for increased safety and lifespan.

6. No power brick is required for AC charging but an AC cable.

7. 0% to 80% in 30 minutes at up to 430W rate in Turbo charging mode.

8. Intuitive APP allows for easier access and OTA updates.

How to Charge BLUETTI EB3A

Recharge the EB3A via AC charging cable, solar, car, or generator--that is, via DC solar and AC sources simultaneously. EB3A always has a solution for those on the go, live in remote locations, or have limited access to charge.

There are three AC Charging modes:

Turbo Mode - up to 430W

Standard Mode - up to 268W

Silent Mode - up to 100W

Charging time (for reference ONLY)

200W MPPT solar: ≈2.5 hours

AC Charging: ≈1.3 hours (Turbo Mode)/ ≈1.5 hours (Standard Mode)

12V/24V Car charge (100W): ≈3.2 hours

AC charging cable and Solar (430W total): ≈1.1 hours

AC charging cable and T200 adapter (430W total): ≈1.1 hours

All Outputs You Need

Charge up to 9 devices at once. EB3A accommodates almost all electronic devices. Whether charging a smartphone, laptop, or camera, with BLUETTI EB3A, you can charge quickly, efficiently, and conveniently.

LiFePO4 - Longer Battery Lifespan

BLUETTI adopts LiFePO4 batteries for better durability, faster charging, optimal safety, and 2,500+ cycles to 80% of its original capacity.

Innovation Brings Convenience

With BLUETTI APP, you can operate, monitor EB3A and update firmware on your phone anytime, anywhere. BLUETTI EB3A features a new LCD screen to display important info like remaining capacity, recharge time, and input/output power.

Secure Operation

The built-in Battery Management System (BMS) improves battery service life through comprehensive protection from shortcircuit, overcurrent, overvoltage, overload, overheating, etc.

Powerlifting Mode and UPS Bypass Mode

Under powerlifting mode, EB3A can power up to 1200W resistive devices like hairdryers, vacuum cleaners, kettles, and resistive heaters. UPS bypass mode allows AC power to directly support the loads on AC output ports and charge the EB3A. So you get some UPS-type power pass-through and continuous-power features as an extra offering.

Availability & Date

BLUETTI will launch the EB3A on their official website https://www.bluettipower.com on June 14. Join the BLUETTI Official Facebook Group, subscribe for the latest news, and even be eligible for the early bird price (23% off).

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.

Press Contact:

amanda@bluetti.com

