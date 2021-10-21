BLUETTI EB55 Portable Power Station Now Available in Europe

EB55 charging

BERLIN KÖPENICK, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluetti, the portable solar storage pioneer, announced their release of a compact and portable power station model - EB55. It's small, yet packs uncompromising power.

Design of the BLUETTI EB55

Bluetti EB55 has a fire-proof ABS + PC material case plastic exterior, available in two colors, blue and gray, with rubber feet underneath, and it comes with a solid foldable carry handle. In terms of outlets, it has two AC outlets (European version) and up to 700W of continuous power from a pure sine wave inverter. This power station would come in handy when people are on the road or camping.

Specifications of BLUETTI EB55

The Bluetti EB55 is packed with a 537Wh lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack - one of the most stable and durable battery chemistry in the industry. With Bluetti's exclusively developed BMS controller, the whole unit can last over 2500+ charge cycles before the detained capacity dropped to 80%.

There is an array of AC/DC outlets on the front panel of EB55, which makes it possible to run almost all customer 5V/12V loads and basic AC appliances for the road.

The EB55 can save the day when people are low on battery and outlets are out of reach. There is a 100W USB-C Outlet that complies with the PD3.0 protocol that can charge customers' laptops or any USB-C-powered devices.

It also can charge almost all USB-C laptops at full speed. For the flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (99.8Wh), it can provide up to 4.5 charges.

Not only can it get rid of bulky laptop adapters, but it also has the fastest power source to juice up customers' productivity tools.

Ways to Charge the BLUETTI EB55.

People can charge the EB55 via solar, car, gas-fired generator, or with the included AC/DC adapter or solar and AC, simultaneously. Below are the charging times.

200W MPPT solar charge (SP200 solar panel is not included): 3~4 hours charge time

Included 200W AC adapter (25.2V, 8A): 3.5 hours charge time

12V/24 Car charge via cig-lighter port: 3~6 hours charge time

AC adapter & Solar (400W in total): 1.5~2 hours charge time

For solar charging, the EB55 power station has an advanced MPPT solar charge controller. By just plugging a solar panel into the XT60 input port on the front panel, one is good to go, although one has to buy their SP200 foldable solar panels separately (or use whatever panel one has, as long as the open-circuit voltage falls in the range of 12~28V).

Where to buy the BLUETTI EB55

The EB55 is now available on their official website.

https://www.bluettipower.eu/products/bluetti-eb55-537wh-700w-solar-power-station

PR Contact:

Email：Emily@Bluetti.com

