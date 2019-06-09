Vladimir Tarasenko expected to play in Game 6 after birth of his son

St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko has the opportunity to help the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history mere days after his family grew by one. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

These last few days have the potential to be the biggest of Vladimir Tarasenko’s life.

After helping his St. Louis Blues grab a 3-2 advantage in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, the Russian sniper got back to St. Louis in time for the birth of his third son.

His wife, Yana, posted a photo of the two of them together on Saturday.

"It's great,” said St. Louis’ Pat Maroon with a smile, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com. “Obviously, she held on until he got back, so Yana did a good job of holding on and making sure Vladimir was there.”

Following the Blues’ 2-1 victory at TD Garden to move within one win of the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history, the team got back to St. Louis around midday on Friday, according to Myers.

"He's got to be exhausted," said Ryan O’Reilly, according to Myers. "I can't imagine, for him, what it's like. But it's amazing... Everyone here is so happy for him."

After 33 goals and 68 points in 76 regular season games, Tarasenko has 11 tallies and 16 points in 24 postseason contests. Three of those goals have come in the first five games of the Stanley Cup Final.

Yana and Vladimir have two older sons, Mark and Aleksandr.

With Ivan Barbashev of the Blues suspended for Sunday night after his illegal check to the head of Boston’s Marcus Johansson in Game 5, Tarasenko’s presence in St. Louis’ lineup will be all the more important.

In other positive news for the Blues, Robert Thomas will return for Game 6. The 19-year-old forward hasn’t played since the series opener, a game in which he was crushed by Bruins blueliner Torey Krug.

"I'm good to go. I'm ready," Thomas said on Sunday, according to Louie Korac of NHL.com. "It feels great to be back out there with the guys...”

Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk remains in the concussion protocol and will not play in Game 6, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Boston’s David Backes will also be in the press box.

The former Blues captain has been healthy scratched to allow rookie forward Karson Kuhlman to make his debut in the series. Kuhlman last played in Game 3 of Boston’s second round clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets and has two assists in six playoff games this season.

