Blues visit the Ducks after Saad's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (7-1-1, first in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-4-3, fourth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +147, Blues -176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Anaheim Ducks after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues' 5-3 victory against the Sharks.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Ducks compiled an .897 save percentage while allowing 3.0 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall and 15-9-4 on the road a season ago. The Blues averaged 3.0 goals on 29.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Ryan O'Reilly: day to day (health protocols), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press