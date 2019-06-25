Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to 3-year contract

Berube has shed his interim title. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

After guiding the St. Louis Blues from last place in the NHL in January all the way to winning the Stanley Cup, head coach Craig Berube finally shed his interim label and signed a three-year contract to remain behind the bench.

After taking over for the fired Mike Yeo on Nov. 19, Berube led the Blues to a 38-19-6 regular-season record and a third-place finish in the Central Division. Once the calendar flipped to 2019, St. Louis went 30-10-5 the rest of the way, recording the most points among all teams over that span.

"Craig made an enormous impact on our team when he took over last November," Blues president and general manager Doug Armstrong said in a release. "He restored our identity and provided our players with a clear sense of direction and purpose. The chemistry and trust that he developed with our players was integral in bringing our franchise the 2019 Stanley Cup."

Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award, ultimately losing to New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz.

St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, also dispatching the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks along the way. Behind Berube’s leadership, the Blues found incredible success on the road throughout the playoffs, posting a 10-3 record outside of Missouri.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," said Berube. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for this team and this organization and the city of St. Louis has embraced me as one of their own. This past season was the experience of a lifetime and I'm anxious to get started on our title defense."

