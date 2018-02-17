Report: Blues and Senators in 'serious discussion' about Brassard, Hoffman

Ottawa Senators’ Mike Hoffman could be on the move at the 2018 NHL trade deadline. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Mike Hoffman and Derrick Brassard are two of the biggest pieces the Ottawa Senators will look to move at the NHL’s trade deadline. NHL.com’s Lou Korac reported on his personal blog, “In The Slot,” that the St. Louis Blues are currently engaging in talks with the Senators about both forwards.

While interested in the pair, the Blues would look to acquire only one of Hoffman or Brassard. The trade would also most likely not be a package deal. The Blues are reportedly making names like Patrick Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka available for trade.

A forward with an offensive touch would no doubt help the St. Louis Blues who rank 20th in the NHL in goals per game. Both Hoffman and Brassard have recorded 16 goals this season, so either one would help spark the Blues offence.

Hoffman’s contract has him signed through 2019-20 with a cap hit of $5,187,500. Brassard’s contract has him inked through 2018-2019 with a hit of $5,000,000.

Considering that both Brassard and Hoffman’s contract structures are similar, the decision will boil down to what the Blues value more. Electing for Hoffman would help the team shore up their top six-wingers, where opting for Brassard affords the team some depth at centre.

With St. Louis currently sitting in one of the two Western Conference wild card spots, the team will be looking to bolster their roster to remain in a playoff spot.