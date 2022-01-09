Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win.

“It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.”

This was the 11th time in NHL history that a team has won in regulation after trailing by one in the last minute. Boston was the last team to do it, scoring twice to beat Florida 4-3 on March 7, 2019.

St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Kyrou's shot from a wide angle deflected off Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. He extended his point streak to seven games.

The Blues' two goals came after Braden Holtby had stymied them for most of the contest. Holtby made 29 saves and came within a minute of his 36th career shutout.

St. Louis has outscored its opponents 49-21 during the 12-game run, which is the third longest in franchise history, tying the mark set from Jan. 6-Feb. 26, 2001.

“As a group, I thought we showed great resiliency,” O'Reilly said. “We're finding ways to win games.”

St. Louis coach Craig Berube was overjoyed with the comeback.

“The first two periods there wasn't a ton of energy, we weren't winning the puck battles," he said. ”At the end, the guys did a good job of attacking the net. The guys did a good job responding."

Dallas coach Rick Bowness twice slammed a stick against the boards behind the bench in frustration seconds after the end to the game.

He calmed down later.

“We played a heck of a hockey game, we deserved better,” Bowness said. “Fatigue caught up with us a little bit.”

O'Reilly converted from the slot after Torey Krug's shot hit the backboard and bounced right to him. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen was given a slashing penalty on the goal by O'Reilly, which came on a 6-on-4 advantage with Binnington out of the net.

“Just a fortunate bounce," O'Reilly said. “It was mayhem, a little chaotic. There were pucks and bodies everywhere.”

Robertson scored his 12th of the season off a goal-mouth scramble. He poked the puck past Binnington at 9:16.

The Stars were coming off a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, snapping the Penguins' 10-game winning streak. Robertson, who has points in his last seven games, assisted on all three goals in that win.

“It didn't end the way we wanted to, but you know it's something to build off of," Robertson said.

St. Louis has a league-leading 11-5-1 mark when giving up the first goal.

SAME SCORE

The teams had played three times this season prior to Sunday’s contest and all three ended up 4-1. The Blues won two.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Seattle on Wednesday

Blues: Host Seattle on Thursday.

Steve Overbey, The Associated Press