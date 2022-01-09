Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win.

“It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.”

This was the 11th time in NHL history that a team has won in regulation after trailing by one in the last minute. Boston was the last team to do it, scoring twice to beat Florida 4-3 on March 7, 2019.

St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Kyrou's shot from a wide angle deflected off Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. He extended his point streak to seven games.

The Blues' two goals came after Braden Holtby had stymied them for most of the contest. Holtby made 29 saves and came within a minute of his 36th career shutout.

St. Louis has outscored its opponents 49-21 during the 12-game run, which is the third longest in franchise history, tying the mark set from Jan. 6-Feb. 26, 2001.

“As a group, I thought we showed great resiliency,” O'Reilly said. “We're finding ways to win games.”

St. Louis coach Craig Berube was overjoyed with the comeback.

“The first two periods there wasn't a ton of energy, we weren't winning the puck battles," he said. ”At the end, the guys did a good job of attacking the net. The guys did a good job responding."

Dallas coach Rick Bowness twice slammed a stick against the boards behind the bench in frustration seconds after the end to the game.

He calmed down later.

“We played a heck of a hockey game, we deserved better,” Bowness said. “Fatigue caught up with us a little bit.”

O'Reilly converted from the slot after Torey Krug's shot hit the backboard and bounced right to him. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen was given a slashing penalty on the goal by O'Reilly, which came on a 6-on-4 advantage with Binnington out of the net.

“Just a fortunate bounce," O'Reilly said. “It was mayhem, a little chaotic. There were pucks and bodies everywhere.”

Robertson scored his 12th of the season off a goal-mouth scramble. He poked the puck past Binnington at 9:16.

The Stars were coming off a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, snapping the Penguins' 10-game winning streak. Robertson, who has points in his last seven games, assisted on all three goals in that win.

“It didn't end the way we wanted to, but you know it's something to build off of," Robertson said.

St. Louis has a league-leading 11-5-1 mark when giving up the first goal.

SAME SCORE

The teams had played three times this season prior to Sunday’s contest and all three ended up 4-1. The Blues won two.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Seattle on Wednesday

Blues: Host Seattle on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Overbey, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers add two more players to protocol, game against Senators rescheduled

    EDMONTON — The National Hockey League has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues affecting the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. Edmonton's home game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday will now be played Saturday at Rogers Place, the league said in a statement. A new date for Monday's game between the Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning has yet to be determined. The Oilers placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, a day after adding fiv

  • With CFP title on line, Georgia gets another crack at 'Bama

    Georgia coach Kirby Smart got an inside look at what it takes to build a college football juggernaut working for Nick Saban at Alabama for eight seasons. Blueprint in hand, Smart took over at his alma mater in 2016, and the Bulldogs have been ascending ever since, going 57-10 in the last five seasons. “I think the University of Georgia, Kirby’s program is probably one of the elite programs in the country,” Saban said Sunday.

  • Alabama has plenty of replacements for injured WR Metchie

    When Alabama receiver John Metchie III crumpled to the ground during last month's SEC championship game, the questions came hard and fast. How would the Crimson Tide suddenly adapt without its most reliable receiver? Could No. 1 Alabama overcome the loss to win another national championship?

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, has died after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A federation statement did not provide details on the cause of death or specifics on when the accident happened or the date of her death. A Baseball Canada spokesman says more information will likely be forthcoming soon, along with funeral arrangements. Asay, who joined the program in

  • ‘Masters of a lawless mob.’ Lawsuit details how accused Pendleton man helped extremists breach Capitol

    D.C. Attorney General says the brother arrested in Heppner helped others climb the walls.

  • Ten Things You Didn’t Know About The Classic Ford Mustang

    Just how well do you know this legendary pony car?

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Aaron Rodgers responds to fake rumor he would boycott Super Bowl: 'Dumbest f***ing story ever'

    This rumor was just silly.

  • Roethlisberger, Steelers on verge of playoffs after OT win

    Calm as can be on what could have been his final pass, Ben Roethlisberger was right on target, finding Ray-Ray McCloud over the middle on fourth down to set up Pittsburgh for the winning field goal in overtime. Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for Pittsburgh, which stood to make the playoffs as long as Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game didn't end in a tie.

  • Manitoba cabinet minister mocked for tweet of wife shovelling snow after 12-hour hospital shift

    A Manitoba cabinet minister is making international headlines over a tweet that features his wife shovelling snow in extremely cold temperatures after a 12-hour overnight shift as a front-line health-care worker. Jon Reyes, the minister of economic development and jobs, posted the photo, taken from inside his home, with the caption, "Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway." "God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to m

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

    SYDNEY, Australia — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No. 1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic,

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.