Blues' power play wakes up in 5-2 win over Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Alexander Steen did not panic.

The St. Louis winger knew that his return to form was right around the corner.

Steen, who missed the first six games of the season with a broken thumb, busted out with a goal and three assists on Wednesday to help the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo scored second-period power-play goals and Jake Allen made 23 saves for St. Louis, which has won three of its last four, losing only to red-hot Vegas in overtime.

Calgary had won its first four road games this season. Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames.

Steen, in his fourth game back, got the Blues started with a goal late in the first period to tie the game 1-all. He converted from close range off a pass from Vladimir Sobotka.

''Tonight, I just happened to be on the right side of the goals,'' Steen said. ''It was nice.''

Steen went without a point in his first three games back, but he saw plenty of progress.

''I've been happy with the way I've been playing,'' Steen said. ''It's a little bit frustrating that I haven't been able to contribute offensively.''

Steen went through a rigorous off-season training regimen and was looking forward to the start of the season.

But he broke his thumb in the first pre-season game against Dallas and had to miss four weeks.

''I feel he's a step quicker this year,'' St. Louis coach Mike Yeo said. ''You could tell that the focus over the summer made him a more motivated hockey player. Every game he's gotten better and that's what's going to continue to happen.''

Pietrangelo was overjoyed to see Steen get back on the score sheet.

''A lot of the stuff he does goes unnoticed,'' Pietrangelo said. ''Guys who play with him every day appreciated what he does.''

Schwartz and Pietrangelo scored in a span of 2:46 to break a 1-1 tie. The Blues had come up empty on their previous 18 power-play chances.