Blues on verge of Stanley Cup after controversial Game 5 win over Bruins

St. Louis is one win away. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

From last place to within a victory of lifting the Stanley Cup.

Behind 38 saves from Jordan Binnington, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to set up a chance to secure their first championship in franchise history Sunday on home ice.

Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron scored for the Blues, who survived an early barrage from the Bruins inspired by the presence of their captain. Zdeno Chara was a surprise start for Boston after breaking his jaw in Game 4, and gave his team — and the fans — a discernible lift from the drop of the puck.

But despite a ton of early shots and no shortage of scoring chances, the Bruins wouldn’t solve Binnington until the last six minutes on a Jake DeBrusk goal — when they were already facing a 2-0 deficit.

Binnington didn’t flinch again, making several key stops down the stretch to preserve the win.

While they had their chances and their moments, the Bruins will feel cheated after the result. Perron’s eventual game-winner was preceded and ultimately assisted by a clear slew-foot from Tyler Bozak on Noel Acciari, which went uncalled by the officials.

St. Louis has now erased a deficit in three consecutive series to set up a chance to finally lift Lord Stanley.

